|[January 18, 2017]
New Participants Join Several CMS Alternative Payment Models
McLaren High Performance Network, LLC was selected as one of 99 new
Shared Savings Program ACOs, providing Medicare beneficiaries with
access to high-quality, coordinated care across the United States, CMS
announced today. Beginning January 1, 2017, a total of 480 Shared
Savings Program ACOs are serving over 9 million assigned beneficiaries.
Today, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced over
359,000 clinicians are confirmed to participate in four of CMS's
Alternative Payment Models (APMs) in 2017. Clinicians who participate in
APMs are paid for the quality of care they give to their patients. APMs
are an important part of the Administration's effort to build a system
that delivers better care and one in which clinicians work together to
have a full understanding of patients' needs. APMs also strive to ensure
that patients are in the center of their care, and that Medicare pays
for what works and spends taxpayer money more wisely, resulting in a
healthier country.
"By listening to physicians and engaging them as partners, CMS has been
able to develop innovative payment reforms that bring physicians back to
the core practice of medicine - caring for the patient," said Acting
Administrator, Andy Slavitt. "By reducing regulatory burden and paying
for quality, CMS is offering solutions that improve the quality of
services our beneficiaries receive and reduce costs, to help ensure the
Medicare program is sustainable for generations to come."
The Medicare Shared Savings Program (Shared Savings Program), Next
Generation Accountable Care Organization (ACO) Model, Comprehensive
End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Care Model (CEC) and Comprehensive
Primary Care Plus (CPC (News - Alert)+) Model all apply the concept of paying for
quality and effectiveness of care given to patients in different health
care settings. Today, CMS is announcing the participants in each of
these models for the 2017 calendar year.
With today's announcement, participants in the four APMs are improving
care delivery in 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.
In 2017, there are:
Over 359,000 clinicians participating in APMs
More than 12.3 million Medicare and/or Medicaid beneficiaries served
572 ACOs across the Shared Savings Program, Next Generation ACO Model
and CEC Model
131 ACOs in a risk-bearing track, including in the Shared Savings
Program, Next Generation ACO Model and CEC Model
2,893 primary care practices participating in CPC+
"These models demonstrate CMS's commitment to partner with providers to
improve care for patients," said Dr. Patrick Conway, Acting Principal
Deputy Administrator and Director of the CMS Innovation Center. "My
mother and over 12 million other Medicare beneficiaries are now cared
for by doctors and other clinicians in payment models that focus on
better health outcomes and coordinated, high quality care."
Specific to the Shared Savings Program
The Shared Savings Program was established by section 3022 of the
Affordable Care Act and is a key component of the Medicare delivery
system reform initiatives included in the Affordable Care Act. Shared
Savings Program ACOs are groups of doctors and other health care
providers who voluntarily work together with Medicare to provide high
quality services to Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. In 2017, the
Shared Savings Program welcomed 99 new participants and 79 renewing
participants, bringing the total number of participants to 480 across 50
states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. CMS also recently
announced a new Medicare ACO Track 1+ Model for 2018 that will test a
payment design that incorporates more limited downside risk than is
currently present in Tracks 2 or 3 of the Shared Savings Program in
order to encourage more practices, especially small practices and small
rural hospitals, to advance to performance-based risk.
Doctors, hospitals, and health care providers establish ACOs to work
together to provide higher-quality coordinated care to their patients,
while helping to slow the growth of health care costs. McLaren High
Performance Network, LLC is one of 480 ACOs participating in the Shared
Savings Program, as of January 1, 2017. Beneficiaries seeing health care
providers in ACOs always have the freedom to choose doctors inside or
outside of the ACO. ACOs have the opportunity to receive a portion of
the Medicare savings generated from lowering the growth in health care
costs as long as they also meet standards for high quality care.
Since ACOs first began participating in the Shared Savings Program in
early 2012, thousands of health care providers have signed on to
participate in the program, working together to provide better care to
Medicare beneficiaries.
For the Shared Savings Program Fact Sheet and a list of the new and
renewing ACOs announced, visit the Shared
Savings Program News and Updates webpage.
