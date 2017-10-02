[January 18, 2017] New Street disrupts new home and condo real estate sector with innovative digital solutions Tweet TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2017 /CNW/ - New Street is the latest in a wave of startups disrupting the Canadian real estate sector. The newly launched agency offers integrated digital and technology solutions to help new home and condo buyers maximize their market spend, streamline sales processes and enhance the customer experience. The result is a win for all. "There's a lot of waste in time and money through the entire new home sales and marketing process," says Robert Jendrzejczak, Director of Marketing and co-founder of New Street. "We help builders save money by only doing what matters, and what works. The new way forward is to effortlessly blend data-driven digital strategies in creative ways, while creating a meaningful experience or users." "New Street focuses on ingenious ways to build brands and relationships by caring for every touchpoint builders have with customers." The agency's foray into the new home and condo sector is timely. With red-hot markets in the Greater Toronto and Vancouver areas, new homebuyers are finding themselves rushed to buy during sell-out events, making the entire process chaotic.

New Street partner and Director of Technology Wayne Chan said the agency was well positioned to make homebuying less stressful by offering cutting edge software applications and inventive measures to streamline the digital ecosystem for new home and condo builders. "Software for the new home industry has become outdated and unable to operate efficiently due to living in silos. The customer management and sales process can become very complex, but it doesn't have to," he said. "With powerful but simple technology solutions, we strive to unclutter the journey and streamline processes from managing content, inventory and sales to customer relationship management. We're excited to lead the charge in advancing the new home industry for builders, realtors and homebuyers." New Street is a creative digital agency obsessed with unique and complete real estate marketing and tech solutions. Its vision is to provide new home and condo builders, realtors and homebuyers with the most advanced and purposeful digital solutions in the industry. New Street was launched in 2017 by Robert Jendrzejczak and Wayne Chan. The pair have worked for leading builders and digital media agencies, and been at the forefront of digital marketing and application development for realtors and builders. SOURCE New Street

