[January 18, 2017] New Motion Sensor from Insteon Enhances Motion Activated Lighting Tweet IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Insteon®, creators of the world's premier home automation and control technology, today announced a new and improved wireless motion sensor, which makes activating lights based on movement easier than ever. With a completely redesigned body, the new Insteon motion sensor is half the size of its predecessor and features wall, corner, or tabletop placement options as well as external setup and motion override buttons – just a few of the new features that make this new motion sensor best in class. The new Insteon motion sensor can be paired directly to switches, outlets, and plugs without an app or hub – reducing setup time to seconds. For a more customized setup and configuration experience, pair the sensor with the Insteon Hub using the free Insteon for Hub mobile app. In addition to configuring when and how the motion sensor will activate lighting, the Insteon Hub allows you to turn the motion sensor into an alert system, pushing messages to your phone when there's motion in a particular area of the home. "Great satisfaction and peace of mind comes with motion controlled lighting," sid Joe Dada, CEO of Insteon. "Not only does it reduce energy waste by automatically turning lights off when you leave a room, it relieves you of the hassle of reminding family members to turn lights off. And with this latest redesign, we've made our sensor smaller, better looking and easier than ever to place around the home." In addition to features found in the previous model such as night-only mode and adjustable countdown timer, the new Insteon motion sensor adds these newer features: Improved wireless performance

Smaller, more modular design provides easy tabletop, corner or wall mounting options

Motion rest button – provides a convenient way to temporarily pause motion activation

Sensor can be plugged into power with an optional USB cable and power adapter that also allows the sensor to act as a repeater – helping repeat Insteon signals throughout the home

Multi-colored setup LED and beeper aids in setup and configuration Now accepting preorders exclusively through smarthome.com with units expected to ship the first part of February.

For more information, please visit http://www.insteon.com/motion. About Insteon®

Insteon® transforms the "connected home" from a buzzword into reality. We make life simple by connecting you to the things that matter. Control your lights, alarms, thermostats – all your things – from wherever you are in the world. Insteon's patented technology is simple and reliable, powering the most fail-safe connected home on the market. With more than 200 Insteon products available today and thousands of developers, we bring all of the things in your home into elegant command. It's your house, turn it on. For more information about Insteon, please visit www.insteon.com. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-motion-sensor-from-insteon-enhances-motion-activated-lighting-300392527.html SOURCE Insteon

