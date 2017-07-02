|
New LinkSwitch-XT2 Offline Flyback Switcher IC Family From Power Integrations Delivers High Accuracy and Efficiency
Power Integrations (Nasdaq:POWI),
the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient
power conversion, today introduced its LinkSwitch™-XT2
family of offline, low-power converter ICs offering high accuracy, high
efficiency and excellent no-load performance. LinkSwitch-XT2 ICs
target isolated and non-isolated flyback applications in which accurate
regulation of output voltage and current are important. The new ICs can
deliver up to 6.1 watts in wide-input range designs, and up to 9.2 watts
for 230 VAC open-frame applications.
Designed for flyback topologies, the LinkSwitch-XT2
family delivers designs that exhibit current and voltage regulation of
better than -/+ 3% and typical efficiency above 80%. LinkSwitch-XT2 ICs
consume less than 10 mW in no-load conditions. High (132 kHz) operating
frequency enables the use of small power transformers, while the
programmable current limit (ILIM) function enables further
transformer optimization.
LinkSwitch-XT2 converters
combine a 725 V power MOSFET with control circuitry on a single silicon
die. Integrated safety and reliability features include input
overvoltage protection, hysteretic thermal shutdown for over-temperature
protection, and auto-restart for output short-circuit, overvoltage and
open-loop protection.
Comments senior product marketing manager Silvestro Fimiani: "The
accuracy, small size, efficiency and excellent no-load performance of
LinkSwitch-XT2 ICs makes them ideal for small appliances such as
microwave ovens, IoT applications, utility meters, industrial and
smart-home installations."
LinkSwitch-XT2 ICs
come in three packages: P-package (DIP-8C), D-package (SO-8C), and
G-package (SMD-8C) and are priced at $0.40 in 10,000-piece quantities.
More information, including reference design DER-578, which details a 5
V 500 mA power supply, is available from the Power Integrations website
at www.power.com/products/linkswitch-xt2/.
About Power Integrations
Power
Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor
technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company's products
are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the
generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and
consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to
megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.
Power Integrations, LinkSwitch and the Power Integrations logo are
trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All
other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.
