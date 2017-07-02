New LinkSwitch-XT2 Offline Flyback Switcher IC Family From Power Integrations Delivers High Accuracy and Efficiency

Power Integrations (News - Alert) (Nasdaq:POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today introduced its LinkSwitch™-XT2 family of offline, low-power converter ICs offering high accuracy, high efficiency and excellent no-load performance. LinkSwitch-XT2 ICs target isolated and non-isolated flyback applications in which accurate regulation of output voltage and current are important. The new ICs can deliver up to 6.1 watts in wide-input range designs, and up to 9.2 watts for 230 VAC open-frame applications.

Designed for flyback topologies, the LinkSwitch-XT2 family delivers designs that exhibit current and voltage regulation of better than -/+ 3% and typical efficiency above 80%. LinkSwitch-XT2 ICs consume less than 10 mW in no-load conditions. High (132 kHz) operating frequency enables the use of small power transformers, while the programmable current limit (I LIM ) function enables further transformer optimization.

LinkSwitch-XT2 converters combine a 725 V power MOSFET with control circuitry on a single silicon die. Integrated safety and reliability features include input overvoltage protection, hysteretic thermal shutdown for over-temperature protection, and auto-restart for output short-circuit, overvoltage and open-loop protection.

Comments senior product marketing manager Silvestro Fimiani: "The accuracy, small size, efficiency and excellent no-load performance of LinkSwitch-XT2 ICs makes them ideal for small appliances such as microwave ovens, IoT applications, utility meters, industrial and smart-home installations."

LinkSwitch-XT2 ICs come in three packages: P-package (DIP-8C), D-package (SO-8C), and G-package (SMD-8C) and are priced at $0.40 in 10,000-piece quantities. More information, including reference design DER-578, which details a 5 V 500 mA power supply, is available from the Power Integrations website at www.power.com/products/linkswitch-xt2/.

