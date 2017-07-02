|
New Market Research Report on Optoelectronics by Technavio
According to the latest market study released by Technavio,
the global
optoelectronics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of
close to 17% during the forecast period.
Technavio has published a new report on the global optoelectronics market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This research report titled, 'Global
Optoelectronics Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis
of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This
report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various
market segments and all geographical regions.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
The market research analysis categorizes the global optoelectronics
market into five major product segments, of which the top three are
discussed in detail below:
-
LEDs (display and lighting)
-
Image sensors
-
Laser diodes
-
Optical isolators
-
Optical switches
LED
LEDs are an integral part of semiconductor devices. LEDs emit light
using a process called electro-luminescence. LEDs are durable, cheaper,
and environmentally safe lighting systems. They are rapidly gaining
traction among consumers due to their multiple benefits and their
energy-efficiency factor. LEDs consume up to 75% less energy than other
bulbs and have a longer lifespan, which is 50,000 hours compared to
1,500 hours of incandescent bulbs and 8,000 hours of CFLs. Due to their
energy-efficient features, LEDs are also known as green lighting systems.
Governments are also working on multiple projects and providing
subsidies to promote LED lights. Countries such as India, China, and
Japan have started different promotional campaigns to make LEDs
available at subsidized rates and provide land at low prices to foreign
companies to set up LED factories.
According to Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded
systems research, "Government icentives,
infrastructural development across the world, and the emergence of smart
cities concept will foster immense growth in the LED market during the
forecast period."
Image sensors
Image sensors are used to convert images to electronic signals. Image
sensors are used in cameras, camcorders, and all types of imaging
devices. CCD image sensors were the first high-quality image sensors,
which were initially used in cameras. They are being replaced by CMOS
sensors gradually in every application. Though CCD sensor is superior in
factors like light sensitivity, quality, and noise, CMOS image sensors
have low power consumption and low manufacturing cost, leading to their
increased adoption. So, in the future, CCD sensors are likely to be
replaced entirely by CMOS sensors.
The growing advances in the image sensors are attributed to their
increasing implementation in several imaging devices such as camera
modules for consumer electronic devices and digital cameras. Also, they
are being used for medical imaging in minimally invasive procedures such
as endoscopy. The development and growing awareness of driver assistance
and safety offered by advanced
driver assistance system (ADAS) are driving the adoption of
these sensors in the automobile sector.
"The use of image sensors for quality control in industries will
improve product yield by reducing the defective units. Developing
economies such as India, China, and Latin American countries will
contribute to the growth of image sensors," says Sunil.
Laser Diodes (News - Alert)
Laser diodes are combined with sensors to increase the sensing range of
a laser by aligning the advantages of visible sensing beam. In
instrumentation, the laser diodes are used to control the optical output
of machines from thermal and electrical damage during an operation.
Laser diodes have high efficiency, power, and brightness, which makes
them useful in various applications.
They are used in industrial applications such as material
processing in the automotive, manufacturing, and heavy industries. In
the military segment, laser diodes are used in airborne laser
mine detection systems, anti-missile
systems, illuminators, and high-energy laser pump sources. They
are also used for target destination locking. Laser diodes are also used
for communication applications as they are easy to modulate.
Laser communications are considered better than radio waves, as diodes
can transmit more information at a faster speed with a stronger signal.
The ability of laser diodes to produce large optical energies makes them
suitable for medical purposes in the areas of ophthalmology,
dermatology, and aesthetics.
Some of the top vendors highlighted by Technavio's hardware
and semiconductor market research analysts in this report are:
-
Cree (News - Alert)
-
GE Lighting
-
LG Innotek
-
Lumileds Lighting
-
NICHIA
-
OSRAM
