|
|[January 17, 2017]
|
New York Health Partnership Chooses Population Health Platform from Lightbeam Health Solutions
The North Country Initiative (NCI) healthcare partnership has chosen
Lightbeam Health Solutions to provide its comprehensive population
health management platform to 150 physicians in six hospitals and dozens
of independent practices. Lightbeam will make it possible for the
Watertown, New York-based organization's physicians to leverage
aggregated clinical and claims data at the point-of-care to improve the
quality of care for more than 71,000 lives while reducing cost and
utilization within vital programs, including the New York State
Department of Health's (NYS DOH) DSRIP (Delivery System Reform Incentive
Payment).
NCI's partnership of hospitals, independent physician practices, and
community providers serve Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties,
which have a combined population of approximately 285,000. To ensure
every available analytical and population health management tool is at
their disposal, NCI selected every module of Lightbeam's solution,
including:
-
Enterprise Data Warehouse
-
Searchlight Risk Stratification
-
Evidence-Based Care Management
-
Comprehensive Analytics
-
Patient and Physician Engagement solutions
-
Quality Optimizing and Reporting functions
Lightbeam was selected to replace another vendor whose solution wasn't
compliant with the mandates required under the NYS DOH DSRIP program
serving the Medicaid community. The same was true for NCI managing more
than 71,000 lives attributed to their Medicare Shared Savings Program
(MSSP) Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs). Both programs require very
specific technology and functionality requirements that many healthcare
organizations, particularly those in smaller regions and rural areas, do
not have the infrastructure or in-house capabilities to deploy.
"We evaluated many population health vendors and found a vast disparity
between what vendors say they can do and what they can actually do,
especially when it comes to DSRIP-related requirements. Lightbeam's
proven results with dozens of MSSP ACO cstomers not only impressed us,
but it gave us great confidence in partnering with Lightbeam," said
Corey Ziegler, Regional CIO and Director of the North Country Health
Information Partnership. "We also value Lightbeam's SaaS (News - Alert)-delivery model
because it removes burden from our IT staff. We are committed to getting
every ounce of value from our Lightbeam partnership as we roll out key
services to improve the health of the communities we serve."
"North Country Initiative and our partners know the future of healthcare
is in value-based care programs and undoubtedly, that transition comes
with challenges and unknowns. NCI continues to make the necessary
investments to assist our partners in meeting the goals of value-based
programs," said Brian Marcolini, Director of North Country Initiative
and CEO of Healthcare Partners of the North Country. "Lightbeam, with
their demonstrated success in this new payment landscape, will be the
perfect partner to help our region outperform and assist NCI in meeting
value-based program deliverables."
"North Country Initiative has shown great resourcefulness by taking the
steps necessary to not only mitigate risk and maximize performance
within programs like DSRIP and MSSP ACO, but more important, they're
investing in solutions to improve the health and lives of the
communities they serve," said Pat Cline, CEO of Lightbeam. "Lightbeam is
fully committed to helping North Country Initiative experience the kinds
of superior results we have achieved, most notably helping our ACO
clients generate more than twice the savings of non-Lightbeam clients in
2015 alone."
About North Country Initiative
The North Country Initiative is a partnership of hospitals, independent
physicians and community providers working together to reform the
healthcare system in the Tug Hill Seaway Region (Jefferson, Lewis and
St. Lawrence Counties). Together this partnership of hospitals,
independent physicians, and community providers carries out strategies
to collaborate leadership, align incentives, create clinical programs
and develop technical infrastructure. The outcome of these changes will
improve the health of the community, reduce the cost of healthcare, and
improve the care for patients.
About Lightbeam Health Solutions
Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a revolutionary model for managing
patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam's vision is to bring
health data into the light through the use of analytics, and to provide
the insight and capabilities healthcare clients need to ensure patients
receive the right care at the right time. Lightbeam's platform
facilitates end-to-end population health management for ACOs, Payers,
Large Provider Groups, Health Systems and other healthcare organizations
aspiring to provide superior care at a lower cost. For more information,
visit www.lightbeamhealth.com.
You can also follow us on LinkedIn
and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170117005534/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]