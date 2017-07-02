[January 17, 2017] New York Health Partnership Chooses Population Health Platform from Lightbeam Health Solutions Tweet The North Country Initiative (NCI) healthcare partnership has chosen Lightbeam Health Solutions to provide its comprehensive population health management platform to 150 physicians in six hospitals and dozens of independent practices. Lightbeam will make it possible for the Watertown, New York-based organization's physicians to leverage aggregated clinical and claims data at the point-of-care to improve the quality of care for more than 71,000 lives while reducing cost and utilization within vital programs, including the New York State Department of Health's (NYS DOH) DSRIP (Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment). NCI's partnership of hospitals, independent physician practices, and community providers serve Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties, which have a combined population of approximately 285,000. To ensure every available analytical and population health management tool is at their disposal, NCI selected every module of Lightbeam's solution, including: Enterprise Data Warehouse

Searchlight Risk Stratification

Evidence-Based Care Management

Comprehensive Analytics

Patient and Physician Engagement solutions

Quality Optimizing and Reporting functions Lightbeam was selected to replace another vendor whose solution wasn't compliant with the mandates required under the NYS DOH DSRIP program serving the Medicaid community. The same was true for NCI managing more than 71,000 lives attributed to their Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs). Both programs require very specific technology and functionality requirements that many healthcare organizations, particularly those in smaller regions and rural areas, do not have the infrastructure or in-house capabilities to deploy. "We evaluated many population health vendors and found a vast disparity between what vendors say they can do and what they can actually do, especially when it comes to DSRIP-related requirements. Lightbeam's proven results with dozens of MSSP ACO cstomers not only impressed us, but it gave us great confidence in partnering with Lightbeam," said Corey Ziegler, Regional CIO and Director of the North Country Health Information Partnership. "We also value Lightbeam's SaaS (News - Alert) -delivery model because it removes burden from our IT staff. We are committed to getting every ounce of value from our Lightbeam partnership as we roll out key services to improve the health of the communities we serve." "North Country Initiative and our partners know the future of healthcare is in value-based care programs and undoubtedly, that transition comes with challenges and unknowns. NCI continues to make the necessary investments to assist our partners in meeting the goals of value-based programs," said Brian Marcolini, Director of North Country Initiative and CEO of Healthcare Partners of the North Country. "Lightbeam, with their demonstrated success in this new payment landscape, will be the perfect partner to help our region outperform and assist NCI in meeting value-based program deliverables." "North Country Initiative has shown great resourcefulness by taking the steps necessary to not only mitigate risk and maximize performance within programs like DSRIP and MSSP ACO, but more important, they're investing in solutions to improve the health and lives of the communities they serve," said Pat Cline, CEO of Lightbeam. "Lightbeam is fully committed to helping North Country Initiative experience the kinds of superior results we have achieved, most notably helping our ACO clients generate more than twice the savings of non-Lightbeam clients in 2015 alone."

About North Country Initiative The North Country Initiative is a partnership of hospitals, independent physicians and community providers working together to reform the healthcare system in the Tug Hill Seaway Region (Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties). Together this partnership of hospitals, independent physicians, and community providers carries out strategies to collaborate leadership, align incentives, create clinical programs and develop technical infrastructure. The outcome of these changes will improve the health of the community, reduce the cost of healthcare, and improve the care for patients. About Lightbeam Health Solutions Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a revolutionary model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam's vision is to bring health data into the light through the use of analytics, and to provide the insight and capabilities healthcare clients need to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. Lightbeam's platform facilitates end-to-end population health management for ACOs, Payers, Large Provider Groups, Health Systems and other healthcare organizations aspiring to provide superior care at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170117005534/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]