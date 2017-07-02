|
|[January 17, 2017]
|
New Predictive App Finds Red Flags Hiding in Investment Adviser Disclosures
AI startup Predictive
is on a mission: to turn information into better decisions. The firm's
newest app, DisclosureTrack,
helps institutional investors do exactly that.
DisclosureTrack scans thousands of investment adviser SEC (News - Alert) disclosures,
and organizes the data it finds into easy-to-understand investment
adviser operational profiles, which can be exported to Excel or
integrated with Salesforce, Backstop or PredictiveOps. DisclosureTrack
monitors and alerts users daily to new filings and updates, such as new
criminal or civil complaints, drastic changes in AUM or employee count,
or inconsistent data across different filings. "It's the first app that
summarizes changes to individual answers against prior filings. That's a
game changer for investor diligence," says Predictive CEO Raj
Sultanin.
Institutional investors and their consultants use DisclosureTrack to
conduct initial diligence on new and prospective advisers, and to help
keep an eye on their existing advisers between diligence visits.
DisclosureTrack saves investors hundreds of hours of manual data
gathering each year, giving legal and operational diligence teams more
time to analyze and address risks. Says one family office subscriber,
"We don't have time to manually monitor for regulatory disclosure
updates across all our managers. With DisclosureTrack, we stay more
aware of changes, and can spend our time actually addressing them."
Service providers and counterparties to investment advisers, such as
banks, fund directors, law firms and accountants, have found an entirely
different use for DisclosureTrack - to research prospective clients,
onboard new clients more quickly, and monitor existing clients for
updates. "DisclosureTrack is my secret weapon at industry events and
conferences. I can find important information before I approach a
prospect - which often means the difference between a discussion and a
meeting," says one subscriber that provides tax consulting services to
investment advisers.
DisclosureTrack monitors daily updates to Form ADV data across 17,000
SEC registered and exempt investment advisers, and users can upgrade
over time to track U.S. state advisers, CPOs and CTAs, broker-dealers,
advisory employees, funds, counterparties, directors, and control
persons. The tool also offers interested subscribers a daily email
summary listing newly registered or deregistered advisers.
DisclosureTrack is cloud-based, requires no software installation or
setup, and can be accessed from any internet-connected device.
Subscriptions start at $100/month for tracking up to 50 advisers at a
time.
A 14-day risk-free trial is available for a limited time at www.DisclosureTrack.com.
About Predictive Inc.
Predictive Inc. saves valuable human capital to focus on solving what
machines cannot. Cloud-based SaaS (News - Alert) apps PredictiveOps and DisclosureTrack
organize information for better fiduciary decision making, by using
Predictive technology to transform complex legal and regulatory language
into usable data for decisions.
East Coast Office:
Predictive Inc.
1040 West Marietta St NW
Atlanta,
GA 30318
West Coast Office:
Predictive Inc.
2549 Eastbluff Drive, Ste
158
Newport Beach, CA (News - Alert) 92660
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170117005671/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]