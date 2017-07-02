[January 17, 2017] New Predictive App Finds Red Flags Hiding in Investment Adviser Disclosures Tweet AI startup Predictive is on a mission: to turn information into better decisions. The firm's newest app, DisclosureTrack, helps institutional investors do exactly that. DisclosureTrack scans thousands of investment adviser SEC (News - Alert) disclosures, and organizes the data it finds into easy-to-understand investment adviser operational profiles, which can be exported to Excel or integrated with Salesforce, Backstop or PredictiveOps. DisclosureTrack monitors and alerts users daily to new filings and updates, such as new criminal or civil complaints, drastic changes in AUM or employee count, or inconsistent data across different filings. "It's the first app that summarizes changes to individual answers against prior filings. That's a game changer for investor diligence," says Predictive CEO Raj Sultanin. Institutional investors and their consultants use DisclosureTrack to conduct initial diligence on new and prospective advisers, and to help keep an eye on their existing advisers between diligence visits. DisclosureTrack saves investors hundreds of hours of manual data gathering each year, giving legal and operational diligence teams more time to analyze and address risks. Says one family office subscriber, "We don't have time to manually monitor for regulatory disclosure updates across all our managers. With DisclosureTrack, we stay more aware of changes, and can spend our time actually addressing them." Service providers and counterparties to investment advisers, such as banks, fund directors, law firms and accountants, have found an entirely different use for DisclosureTrack - to research prospective clients, onboard new clients more quickly, and monitor existing clients for updates. "DisclosureTrack is my secret weapon at industry events and conferences. I can find important information before I approach a prospect - which often means the difference between a discussion and a meeting," says one subscriber that provides tax consulting services to investment advisers.

DisclosureTrack monitors daily updates to Form ADV data across 17,000 SEC registered and exempt investment advisers, and users can upgrade over time to track U.S. state advisers, CPOs and CTAs, broker-dealers, advisory employees, funds, counterparties, directors, and control persons. The tool also offers interested subscribers a daily email summary listing newly registered or deregistered advisers. DisclosureTrack is cloud-based, requires no software installation or setup, and can be accessed from any internet-connected device. Subscriptions start at $100/month for tracking up to 50 advisers at a time. A 14-day risk-free trial is available for a limited time at www.DisclosureTrack.com. About Predictive Inc. Predictive Inc. saves valuable human capital to focus on solving what machines cannot. Cloud-based SaaS (News - Alert) apps PredictiveOps and DisclosureTrack organize information for better fiduciary decision making, by using Predictive technology to transform complex legal and regulatory language into usable data for decisions. East Coast Office:

