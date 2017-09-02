[January 17, 2017] New My Fios App simplifies customer experience with Facebook Messenger integration and Wi-Fi Analyzer tool Tweet NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/-- Verizon has redesigned the My Fios App with a simplified design and new features that include Facebook Messenger and a Wi-Fi Analyzer tool. Customers can also manage their accounts, resolve service issues, and connect to live and on-demand streaming Fios TV content on Fios Mobile. "Like everything we do, these App enhancements are a direct response to customer feedback," said Miguel Quiroga, head of digital for Verizon Fios. "For example, 'How can I improve my Wi-Fi speeds' is one of the most common questions we get from customers, so we've put the ability to do this right in the palm of their hand with the new Wi-Fi Analyzer tool." The new My Fios App began rolling out earlier this month and is now available to all customers. New Wi-Fi Analyzer Feature Fios already has the fastest in-home Wi-Fi available, and now it's getting even better as customers can improve their Wi-Fi coverage by the touch of a screen using the My Fios App. When paired with the Fios Quantum Gateway router, the app can – with a single touch - evaluate performance between all connected Wi-Fi devices and the router, identify possible sources of signal interference, and either resolve the issues or make recommendations to the customer on steps they can take to improve performance. Whatever the customer's level of technical expertise, the Wi-Fi Analyzer makes it easier than ever to get the most out of Fios Internet over Wi-Fi. Facebook Mssenger Integration Verizon Fios customers can now directly message us through Facebook Messenger and get a quick response from one of our technical experts when they have a question or need assistance. To make this even easier, Facebook Messenger is now directly integrated into the new My Fios App, so customers don't need to switch applications to immediately start chatting with Verizon customer service reps. The redesigned My Fios App also comes with an all-new look and feel that makes it simpler to view and pay bills, view missed calls and voicemails, and get customer support.

It retains its original features as well, allowing customers to get information about or pay a bill, manage Wi-Fi, and use SmartCam, which lets tech support reps see a problem through the customer's smart phone. Today, more than 60 percent of all Fios customer interactions are done through one of these do-it-yourself applications. The My Fios App also links to Fios Mobile, the app that allows customers to watch live Fios TV, video on demand content, and remotely stream recorded DVR content on your mobile device in and away from home. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, has a diverse workforce of 162,000 and generated nearly $132 billion in 2015 revenues. Verizon operates America's most reliable wireless network, with 113.7 million retail connections nationwide. The company also provides communications and entertainment services over mobile broadband and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated business solutions to customers worldwide. Verizon's Online News Center: News releases, feature stories, executive biographies and media contacts are available at Verizon's online News Center at www.verizon.com/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/. Media contact:

Ray McConville

908.559.3504

raymond.mcconville@verizon.com

Twitter: @mcconvilleray To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-my-fios-app-simplifies-customer-experience-with-facebook-messenger-integration-and-wi-fi-analyzer-tool-300391720.html SOURCE Verizon

