|
|[January 17, 2017]
|
New Two-Component Battery Dispenser Range: Sulzer Launches Electraflow Plus
Sulzer Mixpac, part of Sulzer Ltd. a leading manufacturer and
supplier of products and services for liquid application and mixing
technology, introduces Electraflow Plus, a new product range of
two-component battery dispensers at the World of Concrete, Las Vegas
(Jan 17-20, 2017). The new line of dispensers features the latest 18V
lithium-ion batteries and charger technology from Bosch Professional.
Electraflow Plus has been specifically designed for professional and
specialist trade users, across all industry sectors who demand a
reliable and high performance applicator tool.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170117005210/en/
New two-component battery dispenser range: Sulzer launches Electraflow Plus. Picture source: Sulzer Mixpac, usage free of charge
"The Electraflow Plus, Dual Drive VBE400 and VBE600 dispensers are a
significant extension to this range and offer the compatibility with the
MIXPAC™ application system which includes various 400mL and 600mL
cartidges and mixers for many of these applications," said Gerry
Hernandez, Head of Sales for Dispensers at Sulzer Mixpac. "Our customers
benefit from a systems approach which significantly reduces issues with
dispenser-cartridge-mixer compatibility".
Electraflow Plus is part of the Cox (News - Alert)™ product family of dispensers.
Bespoke software provides the ability to configure products to address
specific customer needs, such as speed of dispensing, dosing of
materials, and control of thrust. The ergonomic design provides the
professional user with a perfectly well-balanced tool, capable of
smoothly dispensing controlled beads of urethanes and other
high-viscosity sealants and adhesives. Part of a range of high-powered
battery dispensers, the Electraflow Plus is powered by the latest Bosch
lithium battery technology providing high output, and longer battery
life thanks to Bosch CoolPack, making it the ideal battery powered
dispenser to improve productivity and deliver large volumes of material
in a controlled and precise manner.
Sulzer's application systems have built an excellent international
reputation thanks to the innovative Swiss manufacturer's technological
leadership. In 2015, it produced two billion plastic components such as
mixers, cartridges, and dispensing devices for single- and
multi-component materials. In April 2016, Sulzer acquired PC Cox, a
manufacturer of quality manual, pneumatic, and battery-driven one- and
two-component dispensers for industrial and construction applications
under the brand name Cox, broadening its portfolio within the
construction industry and making it the go to supplier.
The World of Concrete is a key trade show for Sulzer Mixpac, PC Cox
having exhibited at the event for 26 years, giving us an ideal platform
to introduce the Electraflow Plus and showcase our complete line of
dispensers and cartridge based application systems.
Sulzer Mixpac Ltd is a world leading manufacturer and supplier of
products and services for liquid application and mixing technology. Our
customers benefit from advanced solutions in the field of precise
applications as well as one- and two-component mixing and dispensing
systems. Our global network ensures local knowledge and competence. As
part of the Applicator Systems division within the Sulzer Group, Sulzer
Mixpac Ltd can draw on a strong international network. The head office
is located in Switzerland.
Our market focus is on mixing and dispensing systems for the
adhesives and dental markets, precise application systems for liquid
color cosmetics and beauty accessories as well as one- and two-component
applications systems for healthcare markets.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170117005210/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]