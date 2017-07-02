[January 17, 2017] New nResiliency from Clustrix First to Deliver Continuous Database Availability Through Simultaneous Multi-Node Failure Tweet SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Clustrix, provider of the first scale-out relational database designed for the elastic scaling requirements of high-transaction, high-value workloads of today's Web applications, announced its nResiliency feature which ensures that the database, and hence the application, remains available in the event of multiple simultaneous server or instance failures. Available now, nResiliency is the first in the market to offer complete confidence that your valuable data is safe and continuously available should two or even more servers (nodes) fail at the same time. Companies can now decide on the maximum number of nodes that could potentially fail in the cluster without losing any data, then ClustrixDB automatically generates the number of data replicas necessary to successfully recover, in the event of multi-node failure. Find out more at http://www.clustrix.com/why-clustrix/nresiliency/. "Too many companies rely on databases for OLTP applications that are susceptible to even single-node failure," said Mike Azevedo, CEO, Clustrix. "By offering protection against multi-node failure, we're offering peace of mind through an easy-to-use feature that would otherwise require IT resources that most companies don't have and can't afford. This is critically important for larger scale applications that typically service millions of users like in e-commerce, gaming, adtech and social." Scaling out in the cloud with full "ACID" confidence ClustrixDB was developed to address MySQL's scale limitations, but its architecture is distinct from other MySQL replacements in that it is designed to "scale out" both writes and reads by adding server nodes. This enables it to scale linearly to the oint where there are almost no limits to the number of simultaneous transactions it can handle, with practically imperceptible latency to the end user—a capability which Martin Heller of Infoworld highlighted in his review ClustrixDB scales out, way out. Scale-out ability, combined with the new nResiliency protection against multi-node failure, means that companies can now easily scale to the demands placed on their application by millions of concurrent users. E-commerce sites facing holiday shopping traffic; gaming companies launching a new title; consumer web services and social applications can now all freely match database capacity to demand. Easily add scale when you need it, and then scale-back when you don't, only paying for the servers you need. Configurable to the specific needs of the company and its data

ClustrixDB's new nResiliency feature provides the ability to define the number of servers in the cluster that can become unavailable simultaneously while ensuring continuous database availability: it is easily configurable according to data sensitivity and criticality. For example, users may: Set MAX_FAILURES at a high number for their high-value data that are necessary to keep mission-critical applications running in the event of simultaneous failures

Set MAX_FAILURES at a mid-range number for high volume data that are not required to have multiple levels of redundancy

Set MAX_FAILURES at a low number for high-throughput, 'fast-lane' data which can be easily replaced The addition of nResiliency follows Clustrix's recent announcement that it has enhanced the database with In-memory processing for a three-times performance boost for certain workloads, full containerization for easy installation and deployment, and heightened security with AES 256-bit encryption. About Clustrix Clustrix provides the leading scale-out relational database engineered for the cloud or data center. ClustrixDB is a drop-in replacement for MySQL and an ideal solution for high-transaction, high-value workloads typically found in businesses such as ad tech, e-commerce, gaming and large web and mobile businesses. Our customers use ClustrixDB for critical business applications that support massive transactional volume and real-time reporting of business performance metrics. ClustrixDB delivers more than twenty-five trillion transactions per month for customers including AOL, MakeMyTrip, Photobox, Rakuten and Symantec. Headquartered in San Francisco, visit www.clustrix.com to learn more. Clustrix is trademarked in the U.S. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Other product or company names mentioned may be trademarks or trade names of their respective companies. Media contact: clustrix@msrcommunications.com or 415-989-9000 To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-nresiliency-from-clustrix-first-to-deliver-continuous-database-availability-through-simultaneous-multi-node-failure-300391619.html SOURCE Clustrix

