[January 16, 2017] New LEO Constellations Projects: Game Changers and Opportunities - SpaceX and OneWeb Showing Great Ambition - Research and Markets Tweet Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "New LEO Projects: Game Changers and Opportunities" report to their offering. After a first wave of interest in the mid-1990s followed by several failures at the beginning of the 2000s, LEO constellations are again under the spotlight, with players such as SpaceX (News - Alert) and OneWeb showing great ambition. These LEO constellations must bring reduced latency and increased capacity but how does it match with the market demand of today and tomorrow. How disruptive are LEO constellations and what place could they find in the telecom market... - What makes LEO different from MEO and GEO satellites? - Why would LEO constellations be more successful today than yesterday? What has changed? - Which markets do LEO constellations target? - What place will LEO have in the era of 5G? - What challenges lie in building sch constellations? - Who will succeed? Who will have more difficulty? Slideshow contents

- Distinctions between GEO, MEO and LEO - Large coverage for increased capacity and reduced latency - Frequency bands, a strategic asset - Architectures for LEO constellations - A new context for LEO satellite constellation - LEO projects from the 1990s - New LEO projects (to be launched) - LEO satellite constellation commercial timeline - Markets for LEO services: a whole range of markets targeted: from B2B to B2C - Challenges for the success of LEO constellation projects Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Methodology & definitions 3. Earth orbits and their characteristics 4. Technical considerations 5. A renewed interest in LEO 6. Market and strategies Companies Mentioned - Boeing - Facebook (News - Alert) - Globalstar - Google - Intelsat - Iridium - LeoSat - O3B/ SES (News - Alert) - OneWeb - Orbcomm - Planetlab - Skybox imaging - Skybridge - Spacebelt - SpaceX - Teledesic - Telesat (News - Alert) For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8bwz5q/new_leo_projects View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170116005571/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]