|[January 16, 2017]
New LEO Constellations Projects: Game Changers and Opportunities - SpaceX and OneWeb Showing Great Ambition - Research and Markets
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "New
LEO Projects: Game Changers and Opportunities" report to their
offering.
After a first wave of interest in the mid-1990s followed by several
failures at the beginning of the 2000s, LEO constellations are again
under the spotlight, with players such as SpaceX (News - Alert) and OneWeb showing
great ambition. These LEO constellations must bring reduced latency and
increased capacity but how does it match with the market demand of today
and tomorrow.
How disruptive are LEO constellations and what place could they find
in the telecom market...
- What makes LEO different from MEO and GEO satellites?
- Why would LEO constellations be more successful today than yesterday?
What has changed?
- Which markets do LEO constellations target?
- What place will LEO have in the era of 5G?
- What challenges lie in building sch constellations?
- Who will succeed? Who will have more difficulty?
Slideshow contents
- Distinctions between GEO, MEO and LEO
- Large coverage for increased capacity and reduced latency
- Frequency bands, a strategic asset
- Architectures for LEO constellations
- A new context for LEO satellite constellation
- LEO projects from the 1990s
- New LEO projects (to be launched)
- LEO satellite constellation commercial timeline
- Markets for LEO services: a whole range of markets targeted: from B2B
to B2C
- Challenges for the success of LEO constellation projects
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology & definitions
3. Earth orbits and their characteristics
4. Technical considerations
5. A renewed interest in LEO
6. Market and strategies
Companies Mentioned
- Boeing
- Facebook (News - Alert)
- Globalstar
- Google
- Intelsat
- Iridium
- LeoSat
- O3B/SES (News - Alert)
- OneWeb
- Orbcomm
- Planetlab
- Skybox imaging
- Skybridge
- Spacebelt
- SpaceX
- Teledesic
- Telesat (News - Alert)
