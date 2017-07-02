[January 16, 2017] New Vantiv OnDemand Payments™ Makes it Easy for Merchants to Offer their Customers a Seamless Omnicommerce Shopping Experience Tweet CINCINNATI, Jan. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE: VNTV), a leading provider of payment processing services and technology for merchants and financial institutions of all sizes, today launched OnDemand Payments, a portfolio of integrated products and services that meet the unique needs of merchants by offering a seamless omnicommerce customer shopping experience. Using a single reporting interface and offering consolidated settlement; OnDemand Payments is a suite of security, reporting and analytics, compliance, and implementation solutions that delivers a single dashboard view of customers and payments across all payment channels. "With Vantiv OnDemand Payments, we have integrated our best-in-class products and services that our enterprise merchants need for 'anytime, anywhere' commerce – whether the customer is shopping in-store, online, or on-the-go," said Sayid Shabeer, vice president of merchant product at Vantiv. "Coupling that with our consultative payments expertise and service leadership, allows us to tailor a unified, more secure omnicommerce solution for our sophisticated merchants in many verticals, including retail, restaurant, QSR, grocery and drug-stores, among others." According to a 2017 study published by Harvard Business Review, shoppers who engage with retailers across multiple touchpoints are driving boosts in conversion rates – both online and offline – as they become increasingly reliant on more than one channel to aid in their purchasing decisions.1 The study's results found retailers need to adopt a bevy of omnichannel tools in order to capture a lift in sales and attract a larger audience. "Vantiv OnDemand Payments also includes standard-defining features, including OmniToken (which adds a universal layer of data security that follows customers wherever they go), Prime Routing2 (which optimizes cost of payments acceptance) and Vantiv iQ (which brings payments intelligence together through reporting and analytics)," added Shabeer. More importantly, Vantiv OnDmand Payments provides simplified application programming interfaces (APIs) that make it easy for merchants to integrate emerging payments technologies, including digital wallets like Android Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and others, allowing them to quickly adapt to changing consumer behavior. By using OnDemand Payments, merchants no longer need to use multiple processors for best-in-class products and services in card-present and card-not-present environments. Vantiv will be exhibiting OnDemand Payments in booth #4211 at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Annual Convention and EXPO, Retail's BIG Show, Jan. 15-17 at the Javits Convention Center, New York City. Also at NRF, Vantiv is demonstrating its recently launched triPOS Cloud solution, which allows software developers to integrate point-of-sale solutions via the cloud or a native application.

Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE: VNTV) is a leading payment processor differentiated by an integrated technology platform. Vantiv offers a comprehensive suite of traditional and innovative payment processing and technology solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all sizes, enabling them to address their payment processing needs through a single provider. We build strong relationships with our customers, helping them become more efficient, more secure and more successful. Vantiv is the second largest merchant acquirer and the largest PIN debit acquirer based on number of transactions in the U.S. The company's growth strategy includes expanding further into high-growth channels and verticals, including integrated payments, eCommerce, and merchant bank. Visit us at www.vantiv.com, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+ and YouTube. © 2017 Vantiv, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trademarks, service marks and trade names referenced herein are the property of their respective owners. Vantiv and other Vantiv products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Vantiv, LLC in the U.S. and other countries. 1 Medallia research published in Harvard Business Review, Jan. 3, 2017, "A Study of 46,000 Shoppers Shows that Omnichannel Retailing Works", based on a survey of consumers who shopped during a 14 month period with a major US retailer, https://hbr.org/2017/01/a-study-of-46000-shoppers-shows-that-omnichannel-retailing-works 2 PRIME Routing is available for Enterprise customers only. CONTACTS Lori Stafford-Thomas

