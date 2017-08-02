[January 12, 2017] New Portfolio of Colour Printers Improves Productivity, Allows Companies to Benefit from OKI's Latest LED Printer Technology Tweet SINGAPORE, Jan. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- OKI Singapore today launched a new range of colour printers and multifunction printers (MFPs). This latest range is set to transform the way printers are used within businesses of every size -- from home and small offices to large enterprises. "The new portfolio is designed to change perceptions of what a printer can do for local businesses and organisations. We are encouraging customers to take a fresh look at the potential of these affordable devices to help them build their brand, save time and money and enhance productivity. Our new printers can also help develop a streamlined and secure document management workflow, enabling customers to enjoy the benefits of a digital organisation," says Cheang Mun Pun, business manager for OKI Singapore. The new models put professional quality colour printing within reach of every business. As a result, it is now possible to print all business needs, in-house and on demand. This saves money, time and storage space, and enables a faster response to market changes. The launch expands OKI's printer range, extending smart printing, document management and control, to the desktop. These newest colour printers will enable businesses and other organisations to accelerate their journey to digital by combining smoother workflows, greater productivity and responsiveness, with fantastic colour output and digital solutions. All devices in the new range include features to improve connectivity, plus there is Gigabit Ethernet to enable the fast transfer of large files across a network. Models MC363dn and MC573dn are compatible with AirPrint by Apple Inc. and all new devices, which also include the C612n, C712n and C833n, are Google Cloud Print 2.0 ready for mobile printing. Optional wireless LAN is also available across the range. Moreover, the new models incorporate the latest security features as standard, including Private Print to help keep confidential documents safe, optional Card Release and Internet Protocol Security (IPSec) compliance. "This launch marks a major renewal of our colour product range, opening up new market possibilities but also strengthening our reach within core markets," says Cheang. "We make big-business-capability available to organisations of every size and we added even more functionality across the range to improve productivity, connectivity, security and ease of use." Set-up, use and maintenance of the printers is simplified; additionally for models MC363dn andMC573dn, video guidance is available for installation and changing consumables. Printers that do it all -- exceptional colour, smart functionality The new range begins with the affordable the MC363dn -- which alongside the outstanding ProQ2400 print quality, offers incredibly fast speeds for its class and price range on the market. The MC363dn provides duplex copying, faxing, scanning and printing. With OKI, you don't have to compromise on functionality despite buying a smaller desktop model. usinesses looking for accelerated growth through digitising and streamlining workflow should consider the MC573dn. This printer comes with 1GB RAM memory for trouble-free printing of graphics-intensive documents, and the multifunctional MC573dn opens up the world of touch-screen technology and smart printing to this price range. The MC573dn's customisable 7" screen and OKI's smart extendable platform (sXP) enable connection to an existing pull printing fleet or access to document management software, at no extra cost. Both devices possess a powerful new engine resulting in speeds of 30/30 ppm (colour/mono) and 1200 x 1200 dpi print quality. Solutions for every industry OKI's open platform sXP and integrated SENDYS Explorer software means its smart MFPs are ideal for enabling digital workflows across a whole range of industries, for example in healthcare, retail and the professional print market. Small footprint MFPs enable quick and easy scanning of all types of documents at the point of creation, for example, in a clinical office setting or at the point of sale within retail stores.

High Volume Colour for Busy Workgroups The C612n and C712n in the upper end of the range combine fast production of high-level output with reliability and robust security, all at a surprisingly low cost of ownership. The portfolio also includes an A3 digital LED printer, theC833n, which boasts one of the smallest footprints on the market if not the smallest. Thanks to OKI's digital LED technology and HD Colour output, the C833n delivers outstanding print quality particularly saturated colours and finer details on an unrivalled range of media, perfect for creative businesses. For further information about OKI visit www.oki.com/sg/printing Notes to Editor: About the MC363dn Print speed: Colour 26ppm, Mono 30ppm

First time to print: Colour 9 sec, Mono 8.5 sec

Resolution: 1200 x 600dpi

Scan resolution: 600 x 600dpi

Paper input: Standard tray 250 sheets; Multi-Purpose Tray 100 sheets; optional tray 530 X 1

Memory: 1GB RAM + 3GB eMMc

Network: Gigabit, IEEE802.11a/b/g/n (optional)

USB: 2.0 device X 1; 2.0 host X 1

Consumable toner CMY: 1.5K/3K, K: 1.5K/3.5K @ ISO

Drum: K 30K/ CMY 20K one-piece

Google Cloud Print 2.0 and AirPrint by Apple Inc. compatible About the MC573dn Speed: 30ppm

First time to print: 7.5 seconds

Resolution: 1200 x 1200dpi

Scan resolution: 600 x 600dpi

Paper input: Standard tray 250 sheets; Multi-Purpose Tray 100 sheets; optional tray 530 X 2

Memory: 1GB RAM + 3GB eMMc

Network: Gigabit, IEEE802.11a/b/g/n (optional)

USB: 2.0 device X 1; USB 2.0 host X 2

Operation panel: 7" touch panel

Duplex print (standard)

Consumable toner CMY: 3k/6k, K: 3.5K/7K @ISO

Drum: 30K CMYK separate

Mobile: Google Cloud Print 2.0; AirPrint by Apple Inc. compatible

Open API

SENDYS Explorer LITE About the C612n Print speed: Colour 34ppm, Mono 36ppm

First time to print: Colour 9 sec, Mono 8 sec

Resolution: 1200 x 600dpi

Paper input: Standard tray 300 sheets; optional tray 530 x 2

Memory: 256MB RAM; Option RAM 256MB/512MB

Network: Gigabit, IEEE802.11a/b/g/n (optional)

Consumable toner CMY: 6K; K: 8K

Drum CMYK 30K

Google Cloud Print 2.0 About the C712n Print speed: Colour 34ppm, Mono 36ppm

First time to print: Colour 9 sec, Mono 8 sec

Resolution: 1200 x 600dpi

Paper input: Standard tray 530 sheets; optional tray 530 x 2

Memory: 256MB RAM; Option RAM 256MB/512MB

Network: Gigabit, IEEE802.11a/b/g/n (optional)

Consumable toner CMY: 11.5K; K: 11K

Drum CMYK 30K

Google Cloud Print 2.0 About the C833n Print speed: 35ppm (A4 colour/mono) / 20ppm (A3 colour/mono)

First time to print: 9 sec

Resolution: 1200 x 600dpi

Paper input: Standard tray 300 sheets; optional tray 535 X 3

Memory: 256MB RAM; 768MB maximum RAM

Network: Gigabit, IEEE802.11a/b/g/n (optional)

Consumable toner CMYK: 10K @ISO

Drum 30K CMYK

Google Cloud Print 2.0 About OKI Data Corporation OKI DATA CORPORATION is part of the OKI Electric group of companies operating as an independent company since 1994 and has operations across 100 countries around the world, including manufacturing sites in Fukushima, Japan, Thailand, UK and China. OKI Data is a manufacturer and provider of a wide range of award winning printers and printing solutions, from high-performance, high definition colour printers for desktop publishing and creative industries to printers and multifunction printers for general office use. OKI Data prides itself in developing innovative printing technology that addresses the specific challenges of a business customer, saving time and money, improving their customer satisfaction and delivering value to their business all through cutting-edge printing technology. About OKI Data Singapore OKI was first established in Singapore in 1981. Today, OKI Data Singapore manages operations within Southeast Asia and has local sales offices in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, operations in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam, as well as manufacturing facilities in Thailand. OKI Data Singapore is a division of OKI Data Corporation, the global printer business unit of the OKI group and subsidiary of OKI Electric Industry Co. Ltd. in Japan. Visit www.oki.com/sg/printing for further information. For further information, please contact: Oscar Tan

Marketing and Communications Manager, Southeast Asia & Hong Kong

OKI Data (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Phone (Office): (65) 6221 3722

Email: odsp-press@oki.com Photo - http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20170112/8521700223

Logo - http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20170112/8521700223LOGO

