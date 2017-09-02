|
|[January 11, 2017]
|
New ELAN Smart Home Control Software Named "Human Interface Product of the Year" at CES 2017
At CES (News - Alert) 2017, the promise of the truly integrated home of the future
became a reality when ELAN
introduced the latest generation of its award-winning smart home
entertainment and control system. ELAN's strength has always been ease
of use, reliability and performance. The new ELAN 8 enhances the
intuitive interface and adds voice control through Amazon Alexa, plus
powerful new user managed features. These advances were recognized at
CES 2017 when ELAN 8 was awarded with the "2017 Human Interface Product
of the Year" award from the Consumer Technology Association's (CTA) Mark
of Excellence Award Program Committee. The award was presented on
Friday, January 6, 2017.
"The smart home just got smarter," said Joe Roberts, President of Core
Brands, the parent company of ELAN. "With ELAN 8, homeowners can
integrate all of their individual 'smart' devices and subsystems, and
control them through the intuitive and elegant ELAN interface that
anyone can learn in minutes. ELAN 8 represents the very best blend of
robust and reliable custom installation technology that can be easily
personalized, leveraging the new generation of IoT devices and
appliances. We are thrilled to be honored with a CTA Mark of Excellence
award."
The ELAN 8 software eliminates the need to have multiple apps and
control switches for managing lighting, security, audi, video and other
aspects of the connected home. All of these components can now be
controlled by the intuitive ELAN system. In addition to integrating with
Nest, Lutron, DISH and other popular subsystems, ELAN enables voice
control through Amazon Alexa to access its common control functions.
Security
is an important part of the enhanced smart home experience and the new
ELAN 8 steps up its functionality with a new dynamic video transcoding
feature. This enables ELAN to pull high bitrate video from popular
cameras and door stations, and dynamically transcode those videos in
real-time to ensure the video footage delivered to the user is of the
highest quality, and that it's reliably delivered to mobile devices.
ELAN 8 adds an all-new media tab and streaming interface, with a new
"zone" sleep timer function. All updates display the flexible elegance
that users have come to expect from ELAN. The new channel guide and "TV
favorites" interface lets everyone in the home easily manage their own
channel favorites, and family members can quickly group media zones 'on
the fly' for the most responsive entertainment
experience possible. The update adds new slider controls, hundreds
of new subsystem icons and a custom tabs option for ultimate
personalization, and integrates Microsoft (News - Alert) Outlook, Google Gmail and
Apple iCal into the ELAN calendar module, for a seamless fit with the homeowner's
lifestyle.
CTA's Mark of Excellence Award for the "Human Interface Product of the
Year" recognizes the product that best embodies state-of-the-art
ergonomics coupled with cutting-edge technology to make
the human interface more intuitive, functional and user-friendly. Each
Mark of Excellence award category has a judging team comprised of
systems integrators, manufacturers, members of the trade press or
industry consultants.
About ELAN
ELAN develops an award-winning line of smart home entertainment and
control solutions that enhance the connected home experience with
personalized solutions for every homeowner. Products are distributed
through a comprehensive channel of certified dealers throughout the
United States, Canada and countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.elanhomesystems.com.
About Core Brands
Anchored by the ELAN Smart Home Control Platform, Core Brands combines
the strengths of its iconic control, audio, power management,
connectivity and video distribution brands - ELAN®, SpeakerCraft®,
Gefen (News - Alert)®, Niles®, Panamax®, Proficient®, Furman®, Sunfire® and Xantech® -
to deliver a portfolio of connected home and commercial solutions to its
channel partners and end users. For further information, visit www.corebrands.com.
