[January 11, 2017] New American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine Diplomate, Dr. Robert Finkel, Treats Sleep Apnea, Snoring Tweet Local dentist, Dr. Robert Finkel, is now helping Suwanee residents get a more restful night's sleep. Dr. Finkel recently became an American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine (ABDSM) Diplomate. He is also Dental Director of an accredited Dental Sleep Medicine Facility. ABDSM is the board for the leading national organization for dentists who treat snoring and obstructive sleep apnea with oral appliance therapy, an effective alternative treatment to the standard continue positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine. Earning Diplomate status from the ABDSM is a unique honor that recognizes special competency in dental sleep medicine. "Many Suwanee residents are unaware that an effective - and comfortable - dental sleep oral appliance is available," said Dr. Finkel. "I'm committed to using my knowledge of dental sleep medicine to help treat my patient's snoring and sleep apna, and provide area residents with a better night's rest." While CPAP is the standard treatment for sleep apnea, the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine estimates up to 50 percent of sleep apnea patients do not comply with or tolerate CPAP. Dental sleep oral appliances are a mouth guard-like device worn only during sleep to maintain an open, unobstructed airway. Patients like oral appliance therapy because it is comfortable, easy to wear, quiet, portable and easy to care for. "I work with my patients, and their sleep physicians, to identify the right oral appliance device, custom fit devices to each patient and make any needed adjustments to ensure an open airway and a more restful sleep," said Dr. Finkel.

About Dr. Robert Finkel: Dr. Finkel has been practicing dentistry in Gwinnett County for 37 years, graduating from Emory School of Dentistry in 1979. He is an off-site professor for Medical College of Georgia,School of Dentistry and has earned a Mastership in the General Academy of General Dentistry. Also, Dr. Finkel is a Fellow in the International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics, and A Fellow of The Atlanta Craniomandibular Society. Dr. Finkel lectures nationally and internationally on Dental Sleep Medicine and TMJ/TMD and Facial Pain. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111005192/en/

