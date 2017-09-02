[January 11, 2017] New Report Examines How Remote Deposit Capture Alters Status Quo in Banking & Payments Tweet ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- RemoteDepositCapture.com announces the availability of RDC Solutions Report 2016, an in depth examination of how new and emerging remote deposit capture solutions are transforming banking and payments. The latest data from the Federal Reserve reveals that although check writing has been tapering off, the decline was just 4.4% per year between 2012 and 2015, compared to 6.2% per year between 2000 and 2012. More importantly, increasing numbers of checks are being scanned and deposited electronically into banks and credit unions by American businesses and consumers. Even those checks deposited as paper items now clear as image files, according to The Federal Reserve Payments Study 2016, released in December. "Check image capture and exchange may have emerged as an innovative way for financial institutions to streamline operations and cut costs, but the underlying technologies have evolved to the point of becoming a cornerstone of banking and cash management," said John Leekley, Founder and CEO of RemoteDepositCapture.com. "If fact, Remote Deposit Capture, the public face of image capture and exchange, has become a prerequisite for successful banking enterprises. This, in turn, has precipitated the emergence of new tecnologies and applications that support improved business processes and customer service through RDC solutions." The RDC Solutions Report 2016 examines the state of RDC solutions and how these can and should be leveraged to address current and evolving industry needs. It draws on in-depth interviews, proprietary as well as industry research, expert analysis, and insights drawn from RemoteDepositCapture.com events such as the RDC Summit 2016. And it incorporates actionable insights, such as factors influencing small business RDC adoption, and cost-benefit considerations for RDC products and strategies. The RDC Solutions Report 2016 is available now for purchase from RemoteDepositCapture.com at a cost of $149. The report is free for Members of RemoteDepositCapture.com.

