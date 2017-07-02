|
|[January 11, 2017]
|
New JDA/Centiro Study Reveals That Retailers Are Losing Nearly 20 Per Cent of Their Online Christmas Customers to Rivals Due to Stock Unavailability and Delivery Time Constraints
Stock availability issues and unsuitable delivery times have resulted in
nearly a fifth (19 per cent) of online Christmas shoppers using an
alternative retailer, according to the third annual JDA/Centiro
Christmas Customer Pulse report (conducted online by YouGov) (tweet
this). As many as 12 per cent of UK adults online who did any
shopping online said they used an alternative retailer because their
preferred retailer did not have items available online (tweet
this). In addition, seven per cent stated they had shopped with an
alternative retailer because delivery times failed to meet their
requirements (tweet
this).
"Christmas shoppers have become increasingly savvy, as they look to use
the channels that best suit their budget and lifestyle. This means
retailers cannot afford to stand still if they are to meet customers'
growing online shopping expectations," said Jason Shorrock, vice
president of retail strategy EMEA at JDA. "Customers expect products
to be available 24/7 and for retailers to offer convenient delivery and
collection options. This is the added level of complexity that retailers
must be able to cope with. Ultimately, a smarter and more effective
supply chain shouldn't just be for Christmas - without one, retailers
risk damaging customer loyalty and their profits throughout the year."
Slight decrease in delivery and Click & Collect issues over the
festive period
Overall the research revealed a slight decrease in the number of
delivery and Click & Collect issues encountered by UK online Christmas
shoppers as 32 per cent of online Christmas shoppers stated they had
experienced an issue with their online purchases (a decrease from 33 per
cent the previous year1) (tweet
this). Of those shoppers that encountered an issue, 31 per cent
experienced late deliveries, 23 per cent never actually received the
items that they ordered and 22 per cent received damaged items. Nearly a
third (32 per cent) of Christmas Click & Collect shoppers encountered
issues with their Click & Collect orders, which is a decrease from 36
per cent the previous year. From the issues listed, long waiting times
due to a lack of in-store staff (32 per cent), and staff being unable to
locate or taking a long time to locate items in-store (30 per cent),
were cited as the primary reasons that had a negative impact on the
Christmas Click & Collect shopping experience by those that experienced
any issues.
While such issues remain, it isn't surprising that 78 per cent of UK
adults online said they would switch to an alternative retailer when
shopping online, due to a poor experience with ordering an item online
at Christmas (tweet
this). Specifically, 76 per cent would switch to an alternative
retailer because of a poor home delivery experience, 66 per cent due to
a poor Click & Collect experience, 74 per cent as a result of a poor
returns experience and 79 per cent due to poor issue resolution.
"While it is encouraging to see a slight reduction in Christmas online
delivery and Click & Collect issues, retailers shouldn't be cracking
open the champagne just yet. These findings must be tempered by the fact
that Christmas online sales volumes continue to grow," added Shorrock.
"While many retailers focused on providing dedicated areas for Click &
Collect this Christmas, long waiting times and staff being unable to
locate items in-store continue to tarnish the customer experience. Even
more worrying is the significant number of shoppers who either didn't
receive their online goods or found they were damaged. This is
unacceptable at any time, but especially at Christmas. There will be
little festive cheer for retailers next year if poor online customer
experiences drive shoppers to the competition."
Click & Collect usage plateaus, but the gap narrows between cost and
convenience
The research highlighted that 39 per cent of online Christmas shoppers
used Click & Collect services, compared to 41 per cent (2015) and 39 per
cent (20142) the previous two years (tweet
this). However, of those respondents that used Click & Collect for
online Christmas shopping, 1 in 5 (20 per cent) said they would use
Click & Collect more next Christmas. Interestingly, while Click &
Collect Christmas shoppers stated that avoiding delivery charges was
their reason for using the service (53 per cent), it was closely
followed by it being more convenient than home delivery (50 per cent).
This three per cent difference compares to one of seven per cent when
the same question was asked last year (Cost - 56 per cent, Convenience -
49 per cent), indicating that convenience is becoming just as important
as cost to online shoppers.
Impact of Christmas delivery deadlines
This year, many retailers again set Christmas ordering deadlines to try
to ensure items were received in time; this shaped shopping behaviour in
the lead up to Christmas. More than a quarter (27 per cent) of Christmas
online shoppers ordered items online earlier than planned (compared to
23 per cent in 2015), while 21 per cent shopped in store, instead of
online (compared to 19 per cent in 2015) (tweet
this).
Niklas Hedin, CEO of Centiro, commented: "Christmas delivery
deadlines have become a crucial necessity for many retailers as they
look to keep order promises. However, as many online shoppers
increasingly come to expect same and next-day deliveries as the norm,
the prospect of customer loyalty for promises kept brings with it
significant potential gains. Those retailers that can effectively scale
their delivery networks to offer flexible delivery options, while at the
same time guarantee order promises, will be the winners in 2017."
All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total
sample size was 2,070 adults and fieldwork was undertaken between 29th
to 30th December 2016. The survey was carried out online. The figures
have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults (aged 18+).
To download the JDA/Centiro Christmas Customer Pulse (News - Alert) Report 2017,
click here.
Tweet This: UK
Retailers Losing 20% of Their Online Christmas Customers Due to Stock
Outs and Delivery Constraints #JDAXmasPulse http://bit.ly/2iB5VcP
About JDA Software Group (News - Alert), Inc.
JDA Software is the leading provider of seamless supply chain planning
and execution solutions for retailers, manufacturers, logistics
providers and wholesale distributors. Our unmatched solution portfolio
enables our clients to reduce costs, increase profitability and improve
visibility so they can deliver on customer promises every time. More
than 4,000 global customers run JDA, including 73 of the top 100
retailers, 71 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 13 of the top
16 3PLs. With JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
About Centiro
Centiro is the leading innovator in cloud-based transportation and
delivery management solutions. Centiro's products empower companies and
finer supply chains in more than 125 countries. The company has won
several awards and accolades over the years and is ranked as one of the
best places to work in Europe by Great Place to Work®. For further
information, please visit: www.centiro.com.
RSS Feeds:
JDA press releases: https://jda.com/rss?feed=press
JDA
news: https://jda.com/rss?feed=news
JDA
events: https://jda.com/rss?feed=events
Social Networks:
Web: https://jda.com
Blog:
http://blog.jda.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/JDASoftware
Facebook (News - Alert):
https://www.facebook.com/JDASoftwareGroup
LinkedIn (News - Alert):
https://www.linkedin.com/company/jda-software
YouTube (News - Alert):
https://www.youtube.com/user/JDASoftware
"JDA" is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.
Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the
name "JDA" is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.
1 JDA/Centiro Christmas Customer Pulse 2016
2
JDA Christmas Customer Pulse 2015
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111005072/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]