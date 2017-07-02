New Relic Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call

Digital Intelligence leader New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016 after market close on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

The financial results will be discussed on a conference call scheduled at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 393-4306 from the United States or (734) 385-2616 internationally with conference ID 50042082 and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of New Relic's company website at http://ir.newrelic.com. In conjunction with the conference call, an accompanying slide presentation will also be made available on the investor relations page.

Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on February 14, 2017, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (855) 859-2056 frm the United States or (404) 537-3406 internationally with conference ID 50042082.

About New Relic

New Relic is a leading digital intelligence company, delivering full-stack visibility and analytics with more than 14,000 paid business accounts. The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform provides actionable insights to drive digital business results. Companies of all sizes trust New Relic to monitor application and infrastructure performance so they can quickly resolve issues, and improve digital customer experiences. Learn more at newrelic.com.

