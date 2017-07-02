|
New Market Research Report on Electric Shavers by Technavio
analysts forecast the global
electric shaver market to grow at a CAGR of almost 4%
during the forecast period, according to their latest report.
The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of
the global electric
shaver market for 2017-2021. To calculate the
market size, Technavio analysts use the revenue generated from the
retail sale of electric shavers.
The global electric shaver market is driven by the rising focus on
personal grooming. The emphasis on clean-shaven look among men in urban
areas and body hair removal among women is increasing the demand for
electric shavers across the globe. The demand mainly arises from
developed regions such as Europe and North America due to the wide
acceptability of the product. However, the product is also gaining
acceptance in other regions of the world with the increase in marketing
activities by vendors and availability through online channels.
Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are
contributing to the growth of the global electric shaver market:
-
Rising interest among men in grooming
-
Large customer base in developing countries such as India and China
-
Increased benefits provided by electric shavers
Rising interest among men in grooming
The transformation in the socio-economic scenario in major countries
such as the US and the UK has led to an evolution in the concepts of
beauty, wellness, and grooming. These ideas, which were traditionally
considered female-entric, are becoming increasingly gender-neutral.
People have become more confident about embracing their individuality.
The millennials are less confined by traditional gender roles and
conventional norms.
Amber Chourasia, a lead health
and wellness analyst at Technavio, says, "Marketers
are capitalizing on this trend to gain market shares in the growing male
grooming market. Globalization has led to the expansion of the highly
educated and competitive elite class and upper middle class. The
subsequent improvement in lifestyle has resulted in an increase in the
demand for a range of premium grooming products such as electric shavers."
Large customer base in developing countries such as India and China
China and India are populous countries with a population of 1.37 billion
and 1.25 billion, respectively, in 2013. This has created a large
customer base for male grooming products such as electric shavers. The
millennial generation drives the growth of this market. In 2016, there
were 385 million millennials in China, constituting more than 25% of the
total population. The growing appearance conscious millennial
generation, along with rising disposable income, has increased the
demand for electric shavers.
"Social media is one of the major influencers for millennials in
terms of fashion and grooming. More than 50% of the millennial
population in China and India are active social media users. Thus, an
increase in marketing through social media is not only creating
awareness among consumers but also persuading them to use grooming
products for enhancing appearance," adds Amber.
Increased benefits provided by electric shavers
Non-electric shavers have been in the market for a long time. However,
they are increasingly replaced by electric shavers due to their
advantages. Ease of use coupled with fast and effective results are some
of the most important growth factors for electric shavers. They provide
increased comfort and convenience while shaving since most products have
flexible heads that can easily follow the contours of the face. A
quality electric shaver causes little or no skin irritation and no
bleeding during close shave, unlike razor blades.
Products of well-established brands like Panasonic, Remington,
Philips (News - Alert), and P&G are helping in achieving the desired
results. With the pain of waxing and the unpleasant odor of hair removal
creams, consumers are opting for electric shavers, which provide an easy
option for removal of unwanted hair.
Top vendors:
