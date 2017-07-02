[January 10, 2017] New iCommand® 2.5 Delivers Improved Performance and Scalability Tweet AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Textron Systems Advanced Information Solutions, an operating unit of Textron Systems, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) business, announced today the release of the new version of its iCommand® integrated command suite, iCommand 2.5. iCommand 2.5 collates and collapses previously disparate data and systems onto a single pane of glass and adds mission critical contextual information to raw data. iCommand 2.5's ease of use and configuration enables connected elements to quickly integrate and visualize real-time data from remote platforms including sensors, operational assets and a variety of information and operations feeds. Using its intuitive web based interface, operators are able to dynamically manage critical aspects of the data including name, symbology, attribution, layering and attachments. iCommand 2.5 leverages the existing network infrastructure and deployed transport layers, maximizing enterprise efficiencies and reducing the costs and complexities of deploying technologies critical to mission success. iCommand 2.5 operates in a disconnected, intermittent and limited (DIL) environment that supports bandwidth optimization for both entity data and video streams. The newest version's messaging middleware utilizes the Apache Kafka™ high performance messaging queue that delivers horizontal scalability and fault tolerance, achieving a fivefold increase in throughput and number of tracked entities. The new integrated command suite delivers interactive mission planning with multiple time based courses of action. iCommand 2.5 delivers the ability to create custom and standard georeferenced entities, setup automated alerting and event logging. "iCommand 2.5 enhances interactions and collaboraion between mission commanders and tactical edge users for greater performance and scalability in robust operations," says Daryl Madden, Textron Systems Senior Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Information Solutions. "It takes the capabilities of our previous iCommand solution to the next level and expands its application to a wider range of environments. With increased information access, users are able to maintain a tactical advantage like never before." iCommand 2.5 offers enhanced recorded video review, enabling users to start and stop video stream feeds and review video data captured over a 48-hour period. Additionally, users will have the capability to share GeoMarkers with other users in a public or private paradigm. About Textron Systems

Textron Systems' businesses develop and integrate products, services and support for aerospace and defense customers, as well as civil and commercial customers including those in law enforcement, security, border patrol and critical infrastructure protection around the globe. Harnessing agility and a broad base of expertise, Textron Systems' innovative businesses design, manufacture, field and support comprehensive solutions that expand customer capabilities and deliver value. Textron Systems consists of its Advanced Information Solutions, Electronic Systems, Geospatial Solutions, Lycoming Engines, Marine & Land Systems, Support Solutions, TRU Simulation + Training, Unmanned Systems and Weapon & Sensor Systems businesses. Textron Systems Electronic Systems is a registered trade name of AAI Corporation. More information is available at www.textronsystems.com. About Textron Inc

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell Helicopter, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Greenlee, Bad Boy Off Road, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com. Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. iCommand is a trademark of Overwatch Systems, Ltd. Apache Kafka and Kafka are either registered trademarks or trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation in the United States and other countries. Media Contact:

Morgan Stritzinger

Textron Systems

(978) 657-2020

PublicRelations@textronsystems.com To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-icommand-25-delivers-improved-performance-and-scalability-300388598.html SOURCE Textron Systems

