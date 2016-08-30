|
|[January 10, 2017]
|
New Book, The Middle School Student's Guide To Academic Success: 12 Conversations for College and Career Readiness Released by Franklin Covey Co. and Simon & Schuster
Franklin
Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), the company
behind The
7 Habits series and The
Leader in Me, and Simon
& Schuster Children's Publishing Division announced today the
release of The
Middle School Student's Guide To Academic Success: 12 Conversations for
College and Career Readiness.
Authored by twin brothers Blake
and Bo Nemelka, The Middle School Student's Guide to Academic
Success: 12 Conversations for College and Career Readiness, offers
students clear, accessible advice and opportunities for reflection on
key topics to help them to succeed in school and in a career, as well as
effective ways for parents and guardians to help them along the way.
"Middle school is full of changes-maybe it's a new school, or
complicated friendships, or maybe it's a combination of a lot of
things," said Blake Nemelka, Ph.D. student at Purdue University (News - Alert) and
co-author of The Middle School Student's Guide to Academic Success.
"Our book gives parents and students a way to discuss these
immense changes, allowing both to achieve the results they seek."
The 12 Conversations feature topics students can use in school, in
college and in life.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Internships & Work Experience
|
|
|
|
-
Money Management & Scholarships
|
-
Grade Point Average (GPA)
|
|
|
-
College Application Process
|
-
Extra- & Co-Curricular Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Each conversation is structured in four parts, Listen, Learn, Reflect
and Act, so students understand and apply the concepts. The authors
also provide an accountability model based on four principles: Desire,
Act, Endure and Achieve. These conversations and
principles enable readers to lay out a strategy, set and achieve goals,
and establish a pattern for success in college and in a career.
This book promotes effective thinking, action, and encourages students
as they prepare to face the many challenges and opportunities in their
future. It is the ultimate guide to helping students not only become
successful middle schoolers, but successful people.
"Middle school isn't something you have to endure or get through," said
Bo Nemelka, Yale graduate and co-author of The Middle School
Student's Guide to Academic Success. "It can be and should be
one of the most important times in your life. With this guide, you can
begin to lay a real foundation for your future success."
For more information on The Middle School Student's Guide To
Academic Success: 12 Conversations for College and Career Readiness,
please visit http://www.the12conversations.com.
ABOUT FRANKLINCOVEY EDUCATION
For nearly three decades, FranklinCovey Education, a division of
FranklinCovey, has been one of the world's most prominent and trusted
providers of educational leadership programs and transformational
processes. FranklinCovey's programs, books, and content have been
utilized by thousands of public and private primary, secondary, and
post-secondary schools and institutions, including educational service
centers and vocational schools in all 50 states within the United States
and in over 150 countries.
ABOUT FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
Franklin
Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is a global, public company specializing in
organizational performance improvement. We help organizations and
individuals achieve results that require a change in human behavior. Our
expertise is in seven areas: leadership, execution, productivity, trust,
sales performance, customer loyalty and education. FranklinCovey clients
have included 90 percent of the Fortune 100, more than 75 percent of the
Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, as well as
numerous government entities and educational institutions. FranklinCovey
has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional
services in over 150 countries and territories.
ABOUT SIMON & SCHUSTER CHILDREN'S PUBLISHING
Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing, one of the leading children's
book publishers in the world, is comprised of the following imprints:
Aladdin, Atheneum Books for Young Readers, Beach Lane Books, Libros para
niños, Little Simon®, Margaret K. McElderry Books, Paula Wiseman Books,
Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, Simon Pulse (News - Alert), and Simon
Spotlight®. While maintaining an extensive award-winning backlist, the
division continues to publish acclaimed and bestselling books for
children of all ages. In addition to numerous Caldecott, Newbery, and
National Book Award winners, Simon & Schuster publishes such
high-profile properties and series as Eloise, Olivia, Raggedy Ann &
Andy™, Henry & Mudge®, The Hardy Boys®, Nancy Drew®, the Dork Diaries
series, the Mortal Instruments series, Mike the Knight, and the original
Cupcake Diaries and Creepover series. For more information about Simon &
Schuster Children's Publishing, visit our website at www.simonandschuster.com.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Blake and Bo Nemelka were Huntsman Scholars, graduating with honors from
the John M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University. Blake
graduated with his master's in education administration from Vanderbilt
University and Bo graduated from Yale University with his master's in
healthcare management. They are each happily married with young children
and continue their love for education in their personal and professional
lives.
THE MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENT'S GUIDE TO ACADEMIC SUCCESS
By
Blake Nemelka & Bo Nemelka
Simon & Schuster Books for Young
Readers
Publication date: 8/30/16
ISBN: 9781481471602; $15.99;
Ages 8-14
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170110005410/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]