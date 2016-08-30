ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Book, The Middle School Student's Guide To Academic Success: 12 Conversations for College and Career Readiness Released by Franklin Covey Co. and Simon & Schuster
[January 10, 2017]

New Book, The Middle School Student's Guide To Academic Success: 12 Conversations for College and Career Readiness Released by Franklin Covey Co. and Simon & Schuster

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), the company behind The 7 Habits series and The Leader in Me, and Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing Division announced today the release of The Middle School Student's Guide To Academic Success: 12 Conversations for College and Career Readiness.

Authored by twin brothers Blake and Bo Nemelka, The Middle School Student's Guide to Academic Success: 12 Conversations for College and Career Readiness, offers students clear, accessible advice and opportunities for reflection on key topics to help them to succeed in school and in a career, as well as effective ways for parents and guardians to help them along the way.

"Middle school is full of changes-maybe it's a new school, or complicated friendships, or maybe it's a combination of a lot of things," said Blake Nemelka, Ph.D. student at Purdue University (News - Alert) and co-author of The Middle School Student's Guide to Academic Success. "Our book gives parents and students a way to discuss these immense changes, allowing both to achieve the results they seek."

The 12 Conversations feature topics students can use in school, in college and in life.



  • Goals
   
  • College Entrance Exams
  • Planning & Preparation
  • Internships & Work Experience
  • Time Management
  • Money Management & Scholarships
  • Grade Point Average (GPA)
  • College Application Process
  • Extra- & Co-Curricular Activities
  • Interviewing
  • Service
  • Share your Experience

Each conversation is structured in four parts, Listen, Learn, Reflect and Act, so students understand and apply the concepts. The authors also provide an accountability model based on four principles: Desire, Act, Endure and Achieve. These conversations and principles enable readers to lay out a strategy, set and achieve goals, and establish a pattern for success in college and in a career.

This book promotes effective thinking, action, and encourages students as they prepare to face the many challenges and opportunities in their future. It is the ultimate guide to helping students not only become successful middle schoolers, but successful people.

"Middle school isn't something you have to endure or get through," said Bo Nemelka, Yale graduate and co-author of The Middle School Student's Guide to Academic Success. "It can be and should be one of the most important times in your life. With this guide, you can begin to lay a real foundation for your future success."

For more information on The Middle School Student's Guide To Academic Success: 12 Conversations for College and Career Readiness, please visit http://www.the12conversations.com.

ABOUT FRANKLINCOVEY EDUCATION

For nearly three decades, FranklinCovey Education, a division of FranklinCovey, has been one of the world's most prominent and trusted providers of educational leadership programs and transformational processes. FranklinCovey's programs, books, and content have been utilized by thousands of public and private primary, secondary, and post-secondary schools and institutions, including educational service centers and vocational schools in all 50 states within the United States and in over 150 countries.

ABOUT FRANKLIN COVEY CO.

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is a global, public company specializing in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations and individuals achieve results that require a change in human behavior. Our expertise is in seven areas: leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty and education. FranklinCovey clients have included 90 percent of the Fortune 100, more than 75 percent of the Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, as well as numerous government entities and educational institutions. FranklinCovey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in over 150 countries and territories.

ABOUT SIMON & SCHUSTER CHILDREN'S PUBLISHING

Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing, one of the leading children's book publishers in the world, is comprised of the following imprints: Aladdin, Atheneum Books for Young Readers, Beach Lane Books, Libros para niños, Little Simon®, Margaret K. McElderry Books, Paula Wiseman Books, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, Simon Pulse (News - Alert), and Simon Spotlight®. While maintaining an extensive award-winning backlist, the division continues to publish acclaimed and bestselling books for children of all ages. In addition to numerous Caldecott, Newbery, and National Book Award winners, Simon & Schuster publishes such high-profile properties and series as Eloise, Olivia, Raggedy Ann & Andy™, Henry & Mudge®, The Hardy Boys®, Nancy Drew®, the Dork Diaries series, the Mortal Instruments series, Mike the Knight, and the original Cupcake Diaries and Creepover series. For more information about Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing, visit our website at www.simonandschuster.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Blake and Bo Nemelka were Huntsman Scholars, graduating with honors from the John M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University. Blake graduated with his master's in education administration from Vanderbilt University and Bo graduated from Yale University with his master's in healthcare management. They are each happily married with young children and continue their love for education in their personal and professional lives.

THE MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENT'S GUIDE TO ACADEMIC SUCCESS
By Blake Nemelka & Bo Nemelka
Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
Publication date: 8/30/16
ISBN: 9781481471602; $15.99; Ages 8-14


