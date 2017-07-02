[January 10, 2017] New Elo mPOS System Flips Between POS and Self-Order Kiosk Tweet Elo, a global supplier of touchscreen computing solutions, today announced the availability of a new commercial-grade mPOS system that flips between point of sale and self-order kiosk. Elo has combined proven industry-leading peripherals-from Star Micronics, Epson, Honeywell (News - Alert) , Verifone and Ingenico-with an mPOS platform designed for retail, hospitality, medical and entertainment venues, and any environment with interactive customer transactions. The mPOS system is based on Elo's popular and agile I-Series POS computer available in 10" or 15" Android (News - Alert) or Windows commercial tablets. The innovative system integrates a standard 3" self-cutting printer, 2D barcode scanner, and EMV cradle for a built-in look using commercially available peripherals from leading brands. The touchscreen tablet can seamlessly flip from associate-facing traditional POS to customer-facing self-service ordering. A printer and EMV may be placed in associate-facing or customer-facing orientations depending on application. Elo's new mPOS system is available for order today. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170110005445/en/ Elo's commercial-grade mPOS system that flips between point of sale and self-order kiosk (Photo: Business Wire) "Demand for self-service is growing, and retailers are looking for practical ways to leverage popular point of sale peripherals. Our customers will love the simplicity, practicality, and aesthetics of this new platform," said Craig Witsoe, CEO of Elo. Adds Sonal Apte, senior director of product management at Elo, "Retailers can instantly transform a traditional POS station into a self-service countertop kiosk with the new Elo mPOS integrated platform. We've designed in solutions from Star Micronics, Epson, Honeywell, Verifone and Ingenico to bring together the best of POS and self-service to empower retailers, restaurants, and entertainment venues to do more with less." Elo's new integrated mPOS platform simply and elegantly solves the problem of using consumer-grade mobile products for POS. Where counter space is limited, the printer stand saves space with a convenient flip mechanism for the touchscreen display and a sleek integrated cable management design. A perfect fit for retail and hospitality, the printer stand seamlessly converts the employee-facing cash register into a customer-facing kiosk with signature capture, upsell and digital promotion capability. The stand is designed for Elo's commercial-grade POS and mPOS I-Series 10" or 15" touchscreens computers, a POS expansion module and a standard 3" printer (Star Micronics TSP100 or TSP650, or the Epson T88). For enterprise customers deploying Elo's Android-based mPOS system, this solution enables in-store POS, in-store kiosks and consumer mobile phones all to function on the same architecture. Elo's 2D barcode scanner has a slim profile and is based on a best-in-class Honeywell engine. This new scanner can also transform a traditional price checker solution into a sophisticated commerce device, expanding possible uses for retailers. It can run apps and websites to deliver brand messaging and endless aisle applications. It can also scan mobile phone screens for in-store loyalty coupons, payment processing or other self-service applications in the retail, hospitality and medical industries. The scanner is compatible with Elo's wide array of touchscreen products: I-Series for Android and Windows, X-Series, M-Series (1002L, 1502L, 2002L) and 02-Series (3202L, 4202L, 4602L) touchscreen signage displays.

Retail and hospitality providers continually face challenges related to space, power and cost when accepting payment anywhere but at the traditional checkout counter. The new fully integrated EMV cradle mount simplifies the hardware requirements for accepting payment, while providing the customer control at checkout. When equipped with the 2D barcode scanner, the EMV cradle converts a price checker into a POS solution anywhere in the store. Compatible with most of Elo's touchscreen signage displays and all-in-one POS solutions, the Elo EMV cradle works with industry leaders Verifone (E355) and Ingenico (ICMP) mPOS payment devices. With Elo's commercial-grade mPOS system, retailers can provision content and manage devices remotely via a centralized web portal. Elo's cloud-based management software, EloView®, can lock down the Android operating system for complete data security and OS version control. Elo's mPOS solutions deliver a modern and durable POS and self-service hybrid solution at a fraction of the cost of a custom-built kiosk. Visit Elo at NRF January 15-17, 2017, booth #4162, for a live demonstration of Elo's touchscreen signage displays and all-in-one POS solutions, including the new 2D barcode scanner, integrated EMV cradle and mPOS flip printer stand. About Elo Elo is a global leader in touchscreen solutions, including POS systems and interactive signage displays from 10 to 70 inches. The inventor of the touchscreen, Elo now has 20+ million retail and hospitality installations in 80+ countries, with products designed in California and built to last, with a three-year standard warranty. The Elo touchscreen experience has consistently stood for quality, reliability and innovation. Elo intellectual property is protected by global patent, trademark and design registrations. Learn more about Elo at EloTouch.com. Elo, the Elo logo and EloView are trademarks of Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. and its affiliates.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170110005445/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]