|
|[January 10, 2017]
|
New IDC TechScape on Internet of Things Analytics and Information Management Technology Provides Guidance for Senior Executives
The Internet of Things (IoT) will substantially change the mix of
enterprise analytics and information management (AIM) investments over
the next 24 months to meet the scale, speed, flexibility and automation
required to support sensor-based initiatives. A new report from
International Data Corporation (IDC)
provides an assessment of 25 AIM technologies that support the IoT and
provides guidance about maturity and adoption risk for each of the
technologies.
A major goal of IoT is to take advantage of the insights from the
continuous collection and analysis of sensor data and respond to those
insights to drive business value. "Insight to action must fall within a
useful time window," said Maureen
Fleming, vice president for IDC's (News - Alert) IoT
Analytics and Information Management research practice. "That means
the IoT AIM technology tier should be designed for the shortest time
window of IoT workloads running through the end-to-end system. It is
also critical that the correct type of analytics is used to arrive at
the insight."
As enterprises assess their existing AIM infrastructure, they are
finding gaps in capabilities, in both skills and technology adoption.
There is a focus on data-at-rest where sensor-based initiatives require
datain-motion supporting continuous analysts. This will prompt
investments in technologies outlined in the IDC IoT AIM TechScape.
The IDC report, IDC
TechScape: Internet of Things Analytics and Information Management
(Doc #US41841116), is designed to help enterprises learn more about the
newer AIM technologies that support IoT, align these technologies with
an enterprise's technology risk profile to determine what is ready to
adopt and what should be monitored, and gain a better understanding of
where an IoT team will need to create skills and competencies as it
plans to adopt newer AIM technologies.
For more information about this research please contact sales@idc.com.
About IDC TechScape
IDC
TechScape reports mitigate technology risk by helping organizations
align their tolerance for risk with the anticipated maturation of a
technology. The IDC TechScape model is designed specifically to capture
progress in the adoption of emerging disruptive technologies, mainstream
technology buyer alignment with current industry best practices, and
support technologies that promise to deliver operational advantages to
organizations that choose to adopt them. Senior executives can use the
IDC TechScape model to assess the progress of their own technology
adoption efforts in comparison with the industry; identify new
technologies that should be added for consideration in their technology
roadmap; and add new insights to increase the robustness of their own
technology decision framework.
About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the
premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and
events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer
technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers
global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry
opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and
insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment
community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their
key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of IDG,
the world's leading technology media, data, and marketing services
company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com.
Follow IDC on Twitter (News - Alert) at @IDC.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170110005288/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]