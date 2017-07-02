[January 10, 2017] New Profile Products Soil Solutions Software offers valuable tools and resources Tweet BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Profile® Products has announced the launching of its redesigned interactive website, which is highlighted by the company's exclusive Profile Soil Solutions Software—the industry's first and only web-based design and selection tool that incorporates the five fundamentals of agronomic excellence. Commonly called PS3, the beneficial software program helps turf, landscape and construction professionals develop holistic, cost-effective solutions for erosion control, vegetation establishment and improved surfaces, all with no sign-up fee or obligation. The free program provides comprehensive, customized jobsite solutions by integrating soil testing results with appropriate product recommendations to adjust soils. With intuitive prompts and an easy-to-navigate menu, PS3 is more robust and user-friendly. For added user convenience, the program is available as a mobile optimized site. "The main goal of our expanded PS3 website is to help Profile Products customers save time, money and materials, while providing a prescription for success that is specific to each jobsite," said Adam Dibble, CESSWI, Senior Marketing and Erosion Control Brand Manager for Profile Products. "That also creates more sustainable, environmentally friendly project sites as a result." First, the website offers a simple process for collecting and submitting soil sampls to be analyzed by an accredited independent soil laboratory. The agronomic analysis evaluates such factors as soil type, texture, levels of micro and macro nutrients, pH, organic matter, salts and many other properties. PS3 then assists in the interpretation of the soil test and offers the best-suited products for the given project challenge, along with prescriptive application rates. The program also factors in the jobsite's physical characteristics, including slope lengths and gradients, ditch and channel flow hydraulics, climate, land use, etc. One of the most exciting aspects of PS3 is the Project Management function. After the program assists in selecting the appropriate erosion control technologies, vegetative species, soil amendments, turf establishment accessories and other inputs, PS3 provides detailed guidelines on proper installation practices. The Project Management program even provides inspection and maintenance documents for erosion and sediment control techniques.

"These tools and processes all support what we call Profile's Green Design Engineering™, our approach to combining environmentally smart project design with ecologically responsible products, like phyto-sanitized, biodegradable mulch fibers and tackifiers," added Dibble. "Whether our customers are involved with land reclamation, construction projects, golf courses, highways or any soil-based industries, there's something on the website to help them, and at no cost." Profile is committed to providing innovative, purpose-driven solutions for its customers, and the new website makes it easier for users to simplify their jobs and gain a bigger competitive edge. To review the new site, go to http://profileps3.com/ , or visit profileevs.com. About Profile Products Profile Products LLC, is an innovative global environmental solutions provider that develops, manufactures and markets leading products for soil modification, erosion and sediment control, vegetation establishment and daily cover. The company is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL. For more information, visit www.profileproducts.com. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-profile-products-soil-solutions-software-offers-valuable-tools-and-resources-300388100.html SOURCE Profile Products LLC

