|[January 10, 2017]
New York City Law Department Chooses Logikcull, Punctuating Government-Wide Embrace of Legal Intelligence for Litigation and Open Records Response
Joining a wave of government law departments embracing the legal cloud
as the challenges associated with litigation and open records response
have grown more acute, New York City has selected Logikcull.com as a
preferred provider to help it meet the growing demands of e-discovery
and freedom of information.
Based in San Francisco, Logikcull, the leader in cloud-based Legal
Intelligence, is increasingly the choice of state and local governments
whose struggles with aging technology infrastructure, limited budgets,
and paper-based workflows have pushed them toward powerfully simple
solutions that are affordable, scalable and predictable.
In Logikcull, the city's legal department finds a versatile, end-to-end
platform that defensibly automates data processing associated with
complex legal projects, and assists in organizing and reviewing that
information so it can be quickly produced in legal cases and other
forums.
Amid an unprecedented upturn in hacking and data breach, Logikcull also
provides a "closed-loop" hub for information, where all channels into
and out of the platform are secured with bank-level encryption and all
data is encrypted at rest. This is a stark contrast from norms in the
legal industry whose practitioners typically transfer sensitive data via
email, physical media or other insecure channels. New York's move to
Logikcull comes as Governor Andrew Cuomo has vowed to make proposals
that will better protect New Yorkers against cyber-attacks, in part by
locking down areas traditionally vulnerable to intrusion.
"As the volume and complexity of inforation multiplies by the second,
city governments are coming under a tremendous amount of pressure to
efficiently -- and securely -- manage data related to litigation and
freedom of information laws," Logikcull CEO Andy Wilson said.
"At a time when the stakes are higher than ever, we are honored to work
with the City of New York to help it deliver just, timely and affordable
outcomes to its many millions of constituents, and, by bringing more
efficiency to its open records response, help it shine more light on the
city's inner workings."
New York joins other major cities across U.S. flocking to Legal
Intelligence
Confronted with the thorny reality of Big Data, public organizations are
embracing the cloud in numbers, not just to manage the soaring volume of
documents and information relevant to litigation, but to effectively
sift through the enormous amounts of material potentially responsive to
open records requests. Increasingly, they are turning to Logikcull, the
San Francisco-based software company that is transforming the way
governments, corporations and law firms are processing, searching,
sharing and protecting data related to litigation and investigations.
New York joins a broadening network of Logikcull customers in the public
sector, including the Cities of Chicago, Boston, Baltimore and Portland.
"As city and state governments increasingly feel the weight of budget
uncertainty, and are tightening their belts, Logikcull offers a
predictable model that allows organizations to lock in their costs to
the penny," said Todd Eastman, Logikcull VP of Business Development.
"Additionally, Logikcull customers typically see a cost reduction of
more than 75 percent compared to traditional vendors, which will be a
boon to the city's taxpayers and stakeholders."
The City of New York, with more than 800 lawyers and 700 support staff,
has by a significant margin the largest municipal legal department in
the U.S. The Law Department represents the City, the Mayor, other
elected officials, and the City's many agencies in all affirmative and
defensive civil litigation as well as juvenile delinquency proceedings
brought in Family Court and Administrative Code enforcement proceedings
brought in Criminal Court.
About Logikcull
Based in San Francisco, Logikcull is the leading provider of legal
intelligence software. It is the only pure cloud-based solution for
collaborative searching and sharing of information in litigation,
investigations, due diligence, and M&A, and has become known for its
powerfully simple platform that can be used by anyone anywhere at any
time.
