|[January 09, 2017]
New Data Show U.S. Hospital Readmissions are 54 Percent Higher for Malnourished Patients
The Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP) recently published
data showing malnutrition in U.S. hospitalized patients is associated
with a more than 50 percent higher rate of readmission within 30 days,
compared to patient stays not identified with malnutrition. The new
statistical brief, "All-Cause
Readmissions Following Hospital Stays for Patients With Malnutrition,"
was co-authored by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality
(AHRQ), the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition
(ASPEN) and Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX). The resulting cost
per readmission is nearly $17,000 per patient, depending on the type of
malnutrition.
"It's concerning readmission rates are so frequently associated with
malnutrition. While the study looked at U.S. statistics, this is a
global healthcare issue," said Mary Hise Brown, PhD, RDN, CNSC, senior
medical director, Baxter, and co-author of the brief. "From both a
patient outcomes and healthcare cost perspective, these data point to
the critically important need to properly diagnose and treat at-risk
patients with nutritional needs during their hospital stay."
The readmission data came from the HCUP Nationwide Readmissions Database
and was studied in response to a Congressional request for research on
malnutrition. It is the second malnutrition study co-authored by AHRQ,
ASPEN
and Baxter
in 2016. In September, the collaborators issued a publication, "Characteristics
of Hospital Stays Involving Malnutrition," which concluded
malnutrition is associated with up to five times higher risk of
in-hospital deaths, may result in two times longer hospital stays, and
creates an estimated $42 billion burden to the healthcare system.1
Key findings from the readmissions data for malnourished patients
include:
-
23 percent of patients with malnutrition were readmitted to the
hospital within thirty days after discharge, compared to only a 15
percent re-admittance rate of patients without a malnutrition
diagnosis.
-
Nearly one in three stays for patients with postsurgical
non-absorption were followed by a readmission within 30 days.
-
The highest readmission rates were among adults aged 18-64 years,
those stays paid by Medicaid, and for patients residing in
metropolitan areas.
-
The readmission rate was similar across income levels for patients
with malnutrition at the time of their original admission (index stay)
to the hospital. For patients without malnutrition during their
original stay, readmission rates were highest among those from
low-income areas.
-
The average cost per readmission was $16,900 for patients with
protein-calorie malnutrition and $17,900 for patients with
postsurgical non-absorption-26 and 34 percent higher, respectively,
than the readmission cost for patients without malnutrition ($13,400).
-
Conditions associated with malnutrition include serious bloodstream
infection, pneumonia and congestive heart failure.
"It is essential for the healthcare team to recognize the signs of
malnutrition while patients are in the hospital in order to expedite
healing, offer on-site nutrition interventions and education, and
provide a plan for ongoing nutritional support," said Peggi Guenter,
PhD, RN, FAAN, ASPEN senior director of clinical practice, quality and
advocacy, and co-author of the brief. "This model of care should reduce
the rate of readmissions, lower overall healthcare costs and, most
importantly, improve outcomes."
Both ASPEN and Baxter are committed to raising awareness about the
consequences of disease-related malnutrition and the importance of early
diagnosis and treatment. ASPEN offers a comprehensive Malnutrition
Solutions Center online for healthcare providers, patients, and
caregivers to learn about how to recognize and manage disease-related
malnutrition. Healthcare providers also can learn more at Baxter's
Nutrition Academy online, which provides practical guidance on how
and when to implement parenteral nutrition, to help make it accessible
to more patients with nutritional deficits.
The full Statistical
Brief is now available on the AHRQ website.
About ASPEN
The American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN) is
dedicated to improving patient care by advancing the science and
practice of nutrition support therapy and metabolism. Founded in 1976,
ASPEN is an interdisciplinary organization whose members are involved in
the provision of clinical nutrition therapies, including parenteral and
enteral nutrition. With more than 6,500 members from around the world,
ASPEN is a community of dietitians, nurses, nurse practitioners,
pharmacists, physicians, scientists, students, and other health
professionals from every facet of nutrition support clinical practice,
research, and education. For more information about ASPEN, please visit www.nutritioncare.org.
About Baxter
Baxter provides a broad portfolio of essential renal and hospital
products, including home, acute and in-center dialysis; sterile IV
solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition;
biosurgery products and anesthetics; and pharmacy automation, software
and services. The company's global footprint and the critical nature of
its products and services play a key role in expanding access to
healthcare in emerging and developed countries. Baxter's employees
worldwide are building upon the company's rich heritage of medical
breakthroughs to advance the next generation of healthcare innovations
that enable patient care.
Baxter is a registered trademark of Baxter International Inc.
