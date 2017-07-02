[January 09, 2017] New Fluke motor and drive troubleshooting online course supplies mission-critical skills to industrial, commercial, maintenance workforce Tweet EVERETT, Wash., Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Constantly troubleshooting the same motor and drive problem is not only annoying, it has a serious impact on uptime and the cost of doing business. But all too frequently, technicians lack the diagnostics skills necessary to troubleshoot the problem. The new Fluke Motor and Drive Troubleshooting Course delivers critical knowledge so maintenance professionals can gain the practical diagnostic skills needed to better understand motor/drive system health and significantly improve equipment reliability. "When a problem arises in a motor-drive setup, it inevitably requires troubleshooting across multiple aspects of the system. It's just inherent to the system architecture, and there are so many variations in drive/load combinations that it's difficult to follow a script. There's a lot depending on the experience of the technician on call that day," said Leah Friberg, Fluke content manager. "The new Fluke motor and drive troubleshooting course delivers much-needed practical knowledge and guidance for tracing problems to root cause." The Fluke Motor and Drive Troubleshooting Course is designed for maintenance professionals who have a working understanding of motor drive systems to better identify, diagnose, and resolve electrical, electronic, and mechancal issues. The course will help them learn: How to improve motor/drive inspection and diagnostic skills for quick repairs

How to evaluate component failure, installation issues, and deeper system level issues

How to identify the root cause of failures Watch this video to preview the course's style of instruction and engagement. The online course is broken into three modules, which can be taken separately or as a comprehensive course:

Module 1: How to assess erratic problems in motor-drive systems

Module 2: How to assess repeat problems in motor-drive systems

Module 3: How to prevent motor-drive problems from recurring The modules work best when taken together in sequence, but participants are welcome to select only the specific modules that interest them. Single modules cost $110 each and the full course costs $300. Participants who have completed the full course and passed the final test receive a certificate of completion. For more information on Fluke Motors and Drives Troubleshooting Online Course, visit: www.fluke.com/motor-drive. Fluke Corporation

