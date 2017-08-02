|
|[January 05, 2017]
|
New Eastbridge Report Examines Term Life Products Offered in Today's Voluntary Market!
Voluntary life insurance remains the most frequently offered voluntary
product by carriers in the U.S. According to Eastbridge's 2016 U.S.
Voluntary/Worksite Sales Survey, term life in particular accounted
for almost 22 percent of all new sales in 2015, the largest percentage
for any voluntary product offered. Additionally, reported sales for
voluntary term life have doubled since 2008.
The Voluntary Term Life Products Spotlight™ Report is designed to
help carriers better understand the competitive landscape around term
life plans sold at the worksite. The report provides data from 22
carriers active in the market and covers the folowing topics:
-
Product features and benefits (product type and platform,
minimum/maximum face amounts, available riders, etc.)
-
Underwriting guidelines/eligibility parameters
-
Commissions
-
Pricing
-
Challenges and future trends
With this data, carriers can evaluate their own voluntary term products
and strategies to determine if changes are needed to make their offering
more competitive.
The report is currently available for purchase for $3,000. For more
information or to order, call today at (860) 676-9633 or email
Eastbridge at info@eastbridge.com.
Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm
serving insurance and financial services organizations in the United
States and Canada.
