|
|[January 05, 2017]
|
New Microscope Chemically Identifies Micron-Sized Particles
Researchers have developed a microscope that can chemically identify
individual micron-sized particles. The new approach could one day be
used in airports or other high-security venues as a highly sensitive and
low-cost way to rapidly screen people for microscopic amounts of
potentially dangerous materials.
In the journal Optics
Letters, from The
Optical Society (OSA), researchers from the Massachusetts Institute
of Technology's Lincoln Laboratory, USA, demonstrated their new
microscope by measuring infrared spectra of individual 3-micron spheres
made of silica or acrylic. The new technique uses a simple optical setup
consisting of compact components that will allow the instrument to be
miniaturized into a portable device about the size of a shoebox.
"The most important advantage of our new technique is its highly
sensitive, yet remarkably simple design," said Ryan Sullenberger,
associate staff at MIT (News - Alert) Lincoln Labs and first author of the paper. "It
provides new opportunities for nondestructive chemical analysis while
paving the way towards ultra-sensitive and more compact instrumentation."
The microscope's ability to identify individual particles could make it
useful for fast detection of chemical threats or controlled substances.
Its high sensitivity is also ideal for scientific analysis of very small
samples or for measuring the optical properties of materials.
Probing spectral fingerprints
Infrared spectroscopy is typically used to identify unknown materials
because almost every material can be identified by its unique infrared
absorption spectrum, or fingerprint. The new method detects this
infrared fingerprint without using infrared detectors. These detectors
add significant bulk to traditional instruments which is limiting for
portable devices because of their requirement for cooling.
The new technique works by illuminating particles with both an infrared
laser and a green laser. The infrared laser deposits energy into the
particles, causing them to heat up and expand. The green laser light is
then scattered by these heated particles. A visible-wavelength camera is
used to monitor this scattering, tracking physical changes of the
individual particles through the microscope's lens.
The instrument can be used to identify the material composition of
individual particles by tuning the infrared laser to diferent
wavelengths and collecting the visible scattered light at each
wavelength. The slight heating of the particles doesn't impart any
permanent changes to the material, making the technique ideal for
non-destructive analysis.
The ability to excite particles with infrared light and then look at
their scattering with visible wavelengths - a process called
photothermal modulation of Mie scattering - has been used since the
1980s. This new work uses more advanced optical components to create and
detect the Mie scattering and is the first to use an imaging
configuration to detect multiple species of particles.
"We're actually imaging the area that we're interrogating," said
Alexander Stolyarov, technical staff and a co-author of the paper. "This
means we can simultaneously probe multiple particles on the surface at
the same time."
The new microscope's use of visible wavelengths for imaging gives it a
spatial resolution of around 1 micron, compared to the roughly 10-micron
resolution of traditional infrared spectroscopy methods. This increased
resolution allows the new technique to distinguish and identify
individual particles that are extremely small and close together.
"If there are two very different particles in the field of view, we're
able to identify each of them," said Stolyarov. "This would never be
possible with a conventional infrared technique because the image would
be indistinguishable."
Compact, tunable infrared laser
The development of compact, tunable quantum cascade infrared lasers was
a key enabling technology for the new technique. The researchers
combined a quantum cascade laser with a very stable visible laser source
and a commercially available scientific-grade camera.
"We are hoping to see an improvement in high-power wavelength-tunable
quantum cascade lasers," said Sullenberger. "A more powerful infrared
laser enables us to interrogate larger areas in the same amount of time,
allowing more particles to be probed simultaneously."
The researchers plan to test their microscope on additional materials,
including particles that are not spherical in shape. They also want to
test their setup in more realistic environments that might contain
interferents in the form of particles that aren't from the chemical of
interest.
"The presence of interferents is perhaps the biggest challenge I
anticipate we will need to overcome," said Stolyarov. "Although
contamination is a problem for any technique measuring absorption from
small amounts of materials, I think our technique can solve that problem
because of its ability to probe one particle at a time."
Paper: R.M. Sullenberger, S.M. Redmond, D. Crompton, A.M.
Stolyarov, W.D. Herzog, "Spatially-Resolved
Individual Particle Spectroscopy using Photothermal Modulation of Mie
Scattering," Opt. Lett., Vol. 42, Issue 2, 203-206, (2017).
DOI:
10.1364/OL.42.000203.
This material is based upon work supported by the Assistant Secretary
of Defense for Research and Engineering under Air Force Contract No.
FA8721-05-C-0002 and/or FA8702-15-D-0001. Any opinions, findings,
conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of
the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Assistant
Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.
About Optics Letters
Optics Letters offers rapid dissemination of new results in all
areas of optics with short, original, peer-reviewed communications. Optics
Letters covers the latest research in optical science, including
optical measurements, optical components and devices, atmospheric
optics, biomedical optics, Fourier optics, integrated optics, optical
processing, optoelectronics, lasers, nonlinear optics, optical storage
and holography, optical coherence, polarization, quantum electronics,
ultrafast optical phenomena, photonic crystals and fiber optics.
About The Optical Society
Founded in 1916, The Optical Society (OSA) is the leading professional
organization for scientists, engineers, students and business leaders
who fuel discoveries, shape real-life applications and accelerate
achievements in the science of light. Through world-renowned
publications, meetings and membership initiatives, OSA provides quality
research, inspired interactions and dedicated resources for its
extensive global network of optics and photonics experts. For more
information, visit osa.org/100.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170105005903/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]