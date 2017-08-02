|
|[January 05, 2017]
|
New ARRAY™ Smart Lock Offers "Simply Smart Security" for Homeowners
CES (News - Alert) 2017 - The Brink's Home Security ARRAY™ smart lock from
Hampton Products International will be available for pre-orders in May
2017, Hampton announced today at CES.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170105005333/en/
The Brink's Home Security ARRAY™ smart lock is a cloud- and app-enabled internet of things (IoT) device that homeowners can use without adding separate hubs or accessories. ARRAY connects to the cloud using a home's existing Wi-Fi router, and its advanced rechargeable power system with built-in solar panel eliminates the need to replace and discard batteries. Compatible with iOS, Android (News - Alert) and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, ARRAY is a "Simply Smart Security" solution.
ARRAY will be previewed during CES at the Pepcom Digital Experience and
at Connections Summit, and at the NAHB International Builders' Show
(Jan. 10-12) at Brink's Home Security's booth S2654.
ARRAY was engineered with ease of use in mind, and offers a number of
best-in-category features to appeal to both technology novices and thoe
already using Smart Home devices.
-
ARRAY is ready to use straight out of the box: Wi-Fi connectivity
eliminates the need for a gateway hub.
-
The high-capacity power system includes a removable lithium battery
that can be quickly recharged via micro-USB cable or ARRAY's onboard
photovoltaic panel.
-
Interoperability with iOS and Android systems ensures almost any
smartphone user can operate the lock.
-
ARRAY's intuitive smartphone app enables consumers to operate the lock
remotely, schedule user access, issue e-Keys and keypad codes, and
enable push notifications when users lock or unlock the door.
-
Apple (News - Alert) and Android Wear smartwatch users can two-tap lock or unlock
their doors; Amazon Echo devices can lock the door and perform other
functions.
ARRAY's proprietary photovoltaic panel is powered by SunCore and
provides an energy yield nearly twice that of standard solar panels. A
secure cloud architecture using Ayla Networks' IoT platform, two-factor
authentication, and state-of-the-art encryption protocols ensure users
maintain full control over access to their home.
"Our goals in developing ARRAY were to create a smart lock that would be
easy for homeowners everywhere to adopt, and to ensure the software and
hardware met the high standards consumers expect of Brink's Home
Security," said Jim Hartung, executive vice president, Hampton Products.
"ARRAY is a technologically advanced, highly secure deadbolt that can be
easily installed and operated by any homeowner who has three things: a
Wi-Fi router, a smartphone and a front door."
ARRAY's elegantly designed form factor complements Brink's Home Security
Push Pull Rotate door knobs, levers and handlesets, providing a fully
hands-free way for homeowners to open their doors. ARRAY is the only
smart lock that can be opened five ways: smartphone, smartwatch, tablet,
durable metal keypad, and traditional key.
"Our consumer testing confirmed ARRAY users will unlock the door with
their smartphones, but we also heard having a traditional key as a
backup was still important. The keypad entry option gives homeowners a
convenient way to allow visitors and children to unlock the door without
a smartphone or carrying keys," said Hartung.
ARRAY smart locks are available in finishes to match almost any décor,
including satin nickel, Tuscan Bronze® and polished chrome.
They feature durable construction, meet or exceed American National
Standards Institute (ANSI) Grade 2 standards - the highest performance
rating for residential door hardware - and are pick-resistant,
bump-resistant and drill-resistant.
To sign up for product notifications and additional information please
visit MyBrinksHome.com.
Hampton
Products International is a leading innovator of security hardware
and accessory products. Located in Foothill Ranch, California, Hampton
has provided outstanding security hardware products and service for its
customers for more than 25 years, including Brink's® and Brink's Home
Security door hardware, padlocks, security lighting and other electronic
products.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170105005333/en/
