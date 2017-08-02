[January 05, 2017] New ARRAY™ Smart Lock Offers "Simply Smart Security" for Homeowners Tweet CES (News - Alert) 2017 - The Brink's Home Security ARRAY™ smart lock from Hampton Products International will be available for pre-orders in May 2017, Hampton announced today at CES. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170105005333/en/ The Brink's Home Security ARRAY™ smart lock is a cloud- and app-enabled internet of things (IoT) device that homeowners can use without adding separate hubs or accessories. ARRAY connects to the cloud using a home's existing Wi-Fi router, and its advanced rechargeable power system with built-in solar panel eliminates the need to replace and discard batteries. Compatible with iOS, Android (News - Alert) and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, ARRAY is a "Simply Smart Security" solution. The patent-pending ARRAY™ Smart Lock is a cloud- and app-enabled internet of things (IoT) device that homeowners can use without adding separate hubs or accessories. ARRAY connects to the cloud using a home's existing Wi-Fi router, and its advanced rechargeable power system with built-in solar panel eliminates the need to replace and discard batteries. Compatible with iOS, Android and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, ARRAY is a "Simply Smart Security" solution. ARRAY will be previewed during CES at the Pepcom Digital Experience and at Connections Summit, and at the NAHB International Builders' Show (Jan. 10-12) at Brink's Home Security's booth S2654. ARRAY was engineered with ease of use in mind, and offers a number of best-in-category features to appeal to both technology novices and thoe already using Smart Home devices. ARRAY is ready to use straight out of the box: Wi-Fi connectivity eliminates the need for a gateway hub.

The high-capacity power system includes a removable lithium battery that can be quickly recharged via micro-USB cable or ARRAY's onboard photovoltaic panel.

Interoperability with iOS and Android systems ensures almost any smartphone user can operate the lock.

ARRAY's intuitive smartphone app enables consumers to operate the lock remotely, schedule user access, issue e-Keys and keypad codes, and enable push notifications when users lock or unlock the door.

Apple (News - Alert) and Android Wear smartwatch users can two-tap lock or unlock their doors; Amazon Echo devices can lock the door and perform other functions. ARRAY's proprietary photovoltaic panel is powered by SunCore and provides an energy yield nearly twice that of standard solar panels. A secure cloud architecture using Ayla Networks' IoT platform, two-factor authentication, and state-of-the-art encryption protocols ensure users maintain full control over access to their home. "Our goals in developing ARRAY were to create a smart lock that would be easy for homeowners everywhere to adopt, and to ensure the software and hardware met the high standards consumers expect of Brink's Home Security," said Jim Hartung, executive vice president, Hampton Products. "ARRAY is a technologically advanced, highly secure deadbolt that can be easily installed and operated by any homeowner who has three things: a Wi-Fi router, a smartphone and a front door."

ARRAY's elegantly designed form factor complements Brink's Home Security Push Pull Rotate door knobs, levers and handlesets, providing a fully hands-free way for homeowners to open their doors. ARRAY is the only smart lock that can be opened five ways: smartphone, smartwatch, tablet, durable metal keypad, and traditional key. "Our consumer testing confirmed ARRAY users will unlock the door with their smartphones, but we also heard having a traditional key as a backup was still important. The keypad entry option gives homeowners a convenient way to allow visitors and children to unlock the door without a smartphone or carrying keys," said Hartung. ARRAY smart locks are available in finishes to match almost any décor, including satin nickel, Tuscan Bronze® and polished chrome. They feature durable construction, meet or exceed American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Grade 2 standards - the highest performance rating for residential door hardware - and are pick-resistant, bump-resistant and drill-resistant. To sign up for product notifications and additional information please visit MyBrinksHome.com. Hampton Products International is a leading innovator of security hardware and accessory products. Located in Foothill Ranch, California, Hampton has provided outstanding security hardware products and service for its customers for more than 25 years, including Brink's® and Brink's Home Security door hardware, padlocks, security lighting and other electronic products. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170105005333/en/

