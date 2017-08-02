[January 05, 2017] New Year, New Look: Lucosky Brookman Launches Newly Redesigned Website - www.lucbro.com Tweet WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP ("Lucosky Brookman" or the "Firm"), a leading corporate finance and securities law firm, is pleased to announce the launch of its completely redesigned website. The new website can be viewed at the same web address, www.lucbro.com. Created with the end user's experience in mind, the new website features a clean aesthetic, clear navigation, up-to-date law firm information, as well as the newly-designed Lucosky Brookman logo. "Our Firm has tripled in size over the past tree years. As the scope and breadth of the services we offer to our growing client base has expanded, it was time to implement a dynamic new website to further showcase how we can assist our clients to achieve their goals," stated Founding Partner, Joseph Lucosky. "Site visitors can learn more about the Firm, including the services which we offer, biographies of our attorneys, descriptions of prior representative transactions which the Firm has handled, as well as a description of the Firm's many charitable endeavors," stated Seth Brookman, Founding Partner of Lucosky Brookman. "Visitors can keep up-to-date with the Firm by using the site's redesigned Firm News Section. It is our belief that visitors will find the new website easy to use, efficient and informative." ABOUT LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP

Lucosky Brookman LLP (www.lucbro.com) is a leading corporate finance and securities law firm with offices in New York and New Jersey, representing public and private companies, institutional and privately-owned, both domestic and international, in sophisticated corporate and securities transactions, mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured lending transactions, PIPEs and general corporate matters. CONTACT Lucosky Brookman LLP

101 Wood Avenue South, 5th Floor

Woodbridge, New Jersey 08830

Phone: (732) 395-4400

Facsimile: (732) 395-4401

Email: info@lucbro.com

Web: www.lucbro.com To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-year-new-look-lucosky-brookman-launches-newly-redesigned-website--wwwlucbrocom-300386293.html SOURCE Lucosky Brookman LLP

