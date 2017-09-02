|
|[January 05, 2017]
|
New 2GIG Vario Hybrid Security System from Nortek Security & Control Offers Ultimate Installation Scalability
CES (News - Alert) 2017 - Sands Booth #41317 - Nortek
Security & Control, a leader in the security, smart home and
wellness technology markets, today announces the new 2GIG®
Vario Hybrid Security System. The complete Vario system consists of a
security control panel with on-board hardwire inputs and outputs, which
can add wireless capabilities to take advantage of 2GIG's existing
wireless solutions. Vario has multiple keypad styles, a variety of zone
and output expanders, two options for power supply expansion, two-way
voice compatibility, two distinct receiver options, and a wide variety
of tamper-protected enclosures. Each device within the Vario line can be
combined to create a personalized security system that provides the
ideal coverage, size, and price for any project.
Scalable to any size installation or job, the Vario system supports the
entire 2GIG wireless sensor line. Access to the established line of
sensors enhances the Vario system's flexibility by enabling a la cart
additions of solutions such as the 2GIG Glass Break sensor or 2GIG Flood
and Temperature sensor that monitor for potentially damaging events such
as flooding or windows shattering. 2GIG Wireless Door/Window sensors can
be added to monitor entry points where hardwired solutions are
impossible or cost prohibited.
Designed to operate within the confines of existing systems, 2GIG Vario
is fully compatible with a number of current automation and access
control systems including the Linear® e3 platform. The panel's extensive
zone typing enables cross-system actions and commands and makes the
entire system more robust. Through Vario's programmable outputs, systems
that traditionally worked together as separate structures, such as
security and access control, can be bonded together. This unification
enables events taking place in separate systems, such as an access
control or gating, to trigger the Vario system to perform additional
actions for a more holistic experience.
"To meet the growing need for a more flexible security system in the
residential, commercial, and builder markets, we engineered Vario t
provide our customers with the access they need to integrate with
existing systems and freedom to add-on the sensors and accessories
needed to get the job done and create the best system," said Steve
Connor, Product Marketing Director for Nortek Security & Control.
"Through Vario, we've created a single source for all the equipment
dealers need to build a better security system for their customers that
is price competitive."
The Vario panel comes equipped with 8 hardwired zones and 4 programmable
outputs and supports additional expansion boards that can be added to
double the number of hardwired zones or increase the number of
programmable outputs by 4 or 8. The base system supports up to 4 wired
smoke detectors with auto reset, features internal and external tamper
switches and uses barrel/terminal connections for power. Depending on
the needs of the installation, additional expansion boards may be added
to enable two-way voice communication via a Vario Digital Voice Module
and Microphone/Speaker Module to verify alarms and reduce false alarms,
or provide additional power to auxiliary devices.
To cut down on the amount of wire required to deploy a system, all
modules within the Vario system are supported by an easy to install
four-wire bus. With one wiring system that supports the power and data
transmission of every hardwired device within the Vario system, critical
components or accessories such as additional keypads, microphone/speaker
modules, or wireless transmission modules can be incorporated into the
system in the locations where they are required. Whether the system is
being deployed within an existing structure, or in a new building under
construction, the Vario system requires less wiring be run, resulting in
time and resource savings in the field and a more reliable security
system.
Similar to the other security panels within the 2GIG line, end users can
access their security system and all of their connected devices from
anywhere in the world at any time right from their smartphone via the
Alarm.com (News - Alert) app.
2GIG Vario will be on display at CES 2017 in the Nortek Security &
Control smart home booth in the Sands (booth #41317) and widely
available by February 2017.
For more information about the new 2GIG Vario panel please visit, https://www.2gig.com/
or http://www.nortekcontrol.com/2gig/.
Nortek Security & Control LLC
Nortek Security & Control is a world leader in smart connected
devices and systems for the residential, security, access control and
digital health markets. Through its family of brands including 2GIG®,
GoControl®, Linear®, and Numera®, Nortek Security & Control designs
solutions for a diverse customer base that includes national telecoms,
big box retailers, OEM partners, service providers, security dealers,
and consumers. With over 50 years of innovation, Nortek Security &
Control is dedicated to addressing the lifestyle and business needs of
millions of customers every day.
Nortek Security & Control is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.
Please visit www.nortekcontrol.com
for more information.
Copyright© 2016 Nortek Security & Control LLC. All rights reserved. The
Linear, 2GIG and GoControl, Numera, Libris and EverThere logos are
registered trademarks of Nortek Security & Control LLC in the United
States and/or other countries. Other names or brands may be claimed as
the property of others.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170105005047/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]