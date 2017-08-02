[January 05, 2017] News Advisory - RCMP social media campaign to honour Canada 150 and the historic North-West Mounted Police March West Tweet MILTON, ON, Jan. 5, 2017 /CNW/ - Nearly 150 years ago, at the Charlottetown and Québec conferences, the Fathers of Confederation worked on a visionary project—to create a lasting democracy—and as a result our remarkable country was born. On June 6, 1874, the historical North-West Mounted Police (NWMP) left Stanley Barracks, Toronto, for the March West. The NWMP played a vital role in shaping Canada and our modern day Royal Canadian Mounted Police continue in that tradition. In the coming year, to commemorate the March West and leading up to Canada 150 celebrations in 2017, the RCMP in Ontario will honour those RCMP members who have helped shape Canada, giving their lives in service to our country. When Sergeant Penny Hermann was posted at Depot Division, under the direction of Commissioner Paulson, she developed the Silent Partner Program for cadets. Cadets at the RCMP Academy, Depot Dvision each receive a card about an RCMP fallen member. This card includes personal data and the circumstances surrounding the member's death, and where possible it may also include a picture and other interesting information about their important contributions to the Force. Now posted in "O" Division, Sergeant Hermann brings her passion to honour those fallen members and has started a social media campaign to do so. "My hope is that we will continue this social media campaign beyond 2017 but for the next year, I can't think of a better way to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary than by showcasing our fallen members who helped get us here," Sergeant Hermann commented. Follow hashtag #RCMPNeverForget (#GRCOublionsJamais), our @RCMPONT (@GRCONT) twitter account or RCMP in Ontario Facebook page to see all of our posts for those individuals on the RCMP Honour Roll. The campaign will run until July 1, 2017.

Please retweet and share our messages throughout the year to honour those that helped us on the road to Canada 150! Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

Website: RCMP in Ontario Tag photo with:

@Canada150th

@RCMP_HC

@HeritageToronto

@CdnHeritage (fr:@patrimoinecdn) SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]