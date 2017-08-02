[January 04, 2017] New Ford SYNC AppLink Smartphone-to-Dash Projection for Navigation Apps Introduced; Sygic First to Launch Tweet With most smartphone owners saying they use navigation apps while driving, Ford Motor Company (News - Alert) is introducing new SYNC® AppLink™ capability that will project navigation apps directly from a smartphone to the vehicle touch screen. Sygic Car Navigation is first to take advantage of the new capability. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170104006595/en/ With most smartphone owners saying they use navigation apps while driving, Ford is introducing new SYNC® AppLink™ capability that will project navigation apps directly from a smartphone to the vehicle touch screen. Sygic Car Navigation is first to take advantage of the new capability. (Photo: Business Wire) Click here for a video demonstration of the Sygic Car Navigation app enabled for Ford SYNC AppLink. "Ford understands how customers are using their smartphones, so it's important we offer them more choice in how they connect and control their capabilities in the car," said Don Butler, executive director, Ford Connected Vehicle and Services. "Our new SYNC AppLink mobile navigation capability will help keep drivers' eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel while using the apps that they love." According to a 2015 study by Pew (News - Alert) Research Center, two-thirds of Americans are now smartphone users. Of more than 1,600 who participated in the study, 67 percent said they use their smartphones at least occasionally for turn-by-turn navigation when driving, while 31 percent frequently use navigation apps via their smartphones. When a smartphone is paired to the vehicle via USB cable, control of the Sygic app is removed from the device. The app is automatically projected to the vehicle touch screen making the navigation app more convenient to manage. The technology aims to reduce a driver's urge to pick up and look at a mobile device. Sygic is the first mobile navigation app to take advantage of Ford AppLink capability to move mobile navigation from the phone screen to the in-vehicle touch screen. Available in more than 200 countries and about 40 languages, Sygic technology is used by 150 million smartphone owners across the globe. The Sygic Car Navigation app is optimized to work seamlessly with Ford SYNC 3 - giving drivers more choice in how they navigate.

"Sygic is committed to exploring the boundaries of navigation, a philosophy that directly contributes to our enduring reputation as the leader in navigation for connected cars," said Sygic CEO Michal Štencl. "We look forward to unveiling premium new cutting-edge features and further developments as part of our global relationship with Ford." The new SYNC AppLink mobile navigation capability will launch on 2018 Ford vehicles. SYNC AppLink provides drivers with the ability to control compatible smartphone apps using their voice or the in-vehicle touch screen. Developers can easily make their smartphone apps compatible with SYNC by downloading and integrating the AppLink software from the Ford Developer Program website. About Ford Motor Company Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company based in Dearborn, Michigan. With about 203,000 employees and 62 plants worldwide, the company's core business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks and SUVs, as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. To expand its business model, Ford is aggressively pursuing emerging opportunities with investments in electrification, autonomy and mobility. Ford provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. For more information regarding Ford and its products and services, please visit www.corporate.ford.com. About Sygic Founded in Bratislava, Slovakia, in 2004, Sygic is a Deloitte (News - Alert) Fast 50 Company and in 2011 was added to Deloitte's Fast 500 EMEA listing. In 2009, Sygic produced the first ever turn-by-turn navigation app for iPhone. With over 150 million unique users on iOS, Android (News - Alert) and Windows, Sygic is the most advanced GPS navigation app in the world. For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170104006595/en/

