|
|[January 04, 2017]
|
New Ford SYNC AppLink Smartphone-to-Dash Projection for Navigation Apps Introduced; Sygic First to Launch
With most smartphone owners saying they use navigation apps while
driving, Ford Motor Company (News - Alert) is introducing new SYNC® AppLink™
capability that will project navigation apps directly from a smartphone
to the vehicle touch screen. Sygic
Car Navigation is first to take advantage of the new capability.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170104006595/en/
With most smartphone owners saying they use navigation apps while driving, Ford is introducing new SYNC® AppLink™ capability that will project navigation apps directly from a smartphone to the vehicle touch screen. Sygic Car Navigation is first to take advantage of the new capability. (Photo: Business Wire)
Click here
for a video demonstration of the Sygic Car Navigation app enabled for
Ford SYNC AppLink.
"Ford understands how customers are using their smartphones, so it's
important we offer them more choice in how they connect and control
their capabilities in the car," said Don Butler, executive director,
Ford Connected Vehicle and Services. "Our new SYNC AppLink mobile
navigation capability will help keep drivers' eyes on the road and their
hands on the wheel while using the apps that they love."
According to a 2015
study by Pew (News - Alert) Research Center, two-thirds of Americans are now
smartphone users. Of more than 1,600 who participated in the study, 67
percent said they use their smartphones at least occasionally for
turn-by-turn navigation when driving, while 31 percent frequently use
navigation apps via their smartphones.
When a smartphone is paired to the vehicle via USB cable, control of the
Sygic app is removed from the device. The app is automatically projected
to the vehicle touch screen making the navigation app more convenient to
manage. The technology aims to reduce a driver's urge to pick up and
look at a mobile device.
Sygic is the first mobile navigation app to take advantage of Ford
AppLink capability to move mobile navigation from the phone screen to
the in-vehicle touch screen. Available in more than 200 countries and
about 40 languages, Sygic technology is used by 150 million smartphone
owners across the globe. The Sygic Car Navigation app is optimized to
work seamlessly with Ford SYNC 3 - giving drivers more choice in how
they navigate.
"Sygic is committed to exploring the boundaries of navigation, a
philosophy that directly contributes to our enduring reputation as the
leader in navigation for connected cars," said Sygic CEO Michal Štencl.
"We look forward to unveiling premium new cutting-edge features and
further developments as part of our global relationship with Ford."
The new SYNC AppLink mobile navigation capability will launch on 2018
Ford vehicles. SYNC AppLink provides drivers with the ability to control
compatible smartphone apps using their voice or the in-vehicle touch
screen. Developers can easily make their smartphone apps compatible with
SYNC by downloading and integrating the AppLink software from the Ford
Developer Program website.
About Ford Motor Company
Ford
Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company
based in Dearborn, Michigan. With about 203,000 employees and 62 plants
worldwide, the company's core business includes designing,
manufacturing, marketing and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks
and SUVs, as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. To expand its business
model, Ford is aggressively pursuing emerging opportunities with
investments in electrification, autonomy and mobility. Ford provides
financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. For more
information regarding Ford and its products and services, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.
About Sygic
Founded in Bratislava, Slovakia, in 2004, Sygic
is a Deloitte (News - Alert) Fast 50 Company and in 2011 was added to Deloitte's Fast
500 EMEA listing. In 2009, Sygic produced the first ever turn-by-turn
navigation app for iPhone. With over 150 million unique users on iOS,
Android (News - Alert) and Windows, Sygic is the most advanced GPS navigation app in
the world.
For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and
video, visit www.media.ford.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170104006595/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]