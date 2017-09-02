[January 04, 2017] New High-Speed Wi-Fi Hotspot with Ford SYNC Connect to Keep Commuters - and Their Families - Connected on the Go Tweet Surfing the web and streaming music and movies while on the road is about to get easier as Ford (News - Alert) adds built-in Wi-Fi hotspot capability on select models beginning this fall. Click here for a video demonstration of the new Ford SYNC Connect Wi-Fi hotspot capability. SYNC® Connect will now support families and those who use their cars as a mobile office by turning their vehicle into a Wi-Fi hotspot while on the go. Powered by AT&T's (News - Alert) 4G LTE network, the hotspot can support up to 10 devices at a time and, when parked, is accessible up to 50 feet outside the vehicle. An external antenna improves the signal and increases Wi-Fi performance, in both everyday commuter traffic and long family trips. "SYNC Connect allows travelers to stay connected and entertained on the go," said Don Butler, executive director, Ford Connected Vehicle and Services. "The new Wi-Fi hotspot capability will allow kids to easily watch movies and listen to music, or, if you're on the job, to quickly send emails and access the web from wherever you are." Selecting and managing data usage SYNC Connect Wi-Fi hotspot users can monitor data usage, signal strength and connecte devices, plus block certain devices and change settings on the SYNC 3 touch screen. They can use FordPass® to view Wi-Fi data usage and link to AT&T's account management portal. Ford owners can select a standalone AT&T data plan. Existing AT&T customers can easily share data among their smartphones, tablets and vehicles with an AT&T Mobile Share Advantage or Mobile Share Value plan. New vehicle buyers qualify for a trial subscription of three months or three gigabytes - whichever comes first. "We're proud to build on our longtime collaboration with Ford to bring the benefits of LTE (News - Alert) and Wi-Fi connectivity to the innovative SYNC Connect platform," said Chris Penrose, president of AT&T Internet of Things Solutions. "This will deliver the connectivity that more and more consumers want in their next car purchase."

Ford and AT&T began collaborating in 2011 when the automaker started offering AT&T network service in conjunction with MyFord® Mobile - a technology that enables plug-in electric vehicle owners to remotely manage vehicle charging via a smartphone. Last year, the automaker expanded the availability of AT&T service with the introduction of SYNC Connect, which integrates a 4G LTE modem into Ford vehicles. To take advantage of the built-in Wi-Fi hotspot capability, a 2018 Ford vehicle must come with the appropriate hardware, and a wireless service plan is required. Data coverage and service is not available everywhere and terms of your wireless plan, including applicable data rates, may apply. Message and data rates may apply. Don't drive while distracted. Use voice-operated systems when possible, and don't use handheld devices while driving. About Ford Motor Company (News - Alert) Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company based in Dearborn, Michigan. With about 203,000 employees and 62 plants worldwide, the company's core business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks and SUVs, as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. To expand its business model, Ford is aggressively pursuing emerging opportunities with investments in electrification, autonomy and mobility. Ford provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. For more information regarding Ford and its products and services, please visit www.corporate.ford.com. For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170104006591/en/

