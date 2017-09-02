|
|[January 04, 2017]
|
New High-Speed Wi-Fi Hotspot with Ford SYNC Connect to Keep Commuters - and Their Families - Connected on the Go
Surfing the web and streaming music and movies while on the road is
about to get easier as Ford (News - Alert) adds built-in Wi-Fi hotspot capability
on select models beginning this fall.
SYNC®
Connect will now support families and those who use their cars as a
mobile office by turning their vehicle into a Wi-Fi hotspot while on the
go. Powered by AT&T's (News - Alert) 4G LTE network, the hotspot can support up to 10
devices at a time and, when parked, is accessible up to 50 feet outside
the vehicle. An external antenna improves the signal and increases Wi-Fi
performance, in both everyday commuter traffic and long family trips.
"SYNC Connect allows travelers to stay connected and entertained on the
go," said Don Butler, executive director, Ford Connected Vehicle and
Services. "The new Wi-Fi hotspot capability will allow kids to easily
watch movies and listen to music, or, if you're on the job, to quickly
send emails and access the web from wherever you are."
Selecting and managing data usage
SYNC Connect Wi-Fi hotspot users can monitor data usage, signal strength
and connecte devices, plus block certain devices and change settings on
the SYNC 3 touch screen. They can use FordPass® to view Wi-Fi
data usage and link to AT&T's account management portal.
Ford owners can select a standalone AT&T data plan. Existing AT&T
customers can easily share data among their smartphones, tablets and
vehicles with an AT&T Mobile Share Advantage or Mobile Share Value plan.
New vehicle buyers qualify for a trial subscription of three months or
three gigabytes - whichever comes first.
"We're proud to build on our longtime collaboration with Ford to bring
the benefits of LTE (News - Alert) and Wi-Fi connectivity to the innovative SYNC
Connect platform," said Chris Penrose, president of AT&T Internet of
Things Solutions. "This will deliver the connectivity that more and more
consumers want in their next car purchase."
Ford and AT&T began collaborating in 2011 when the automaker started
offering AT&T network service in conjunction with MyFord®
Mobile - a technology that enables plug-in electric vehicle owners to
remotely manage vehicle charging via a smartphone. Last year, the
automaker expanded the availability of AT&T service with the
introduction of SYNC Connect, which integrates a 4G LTE modem into Ford
vehicles.
To take advantage of the built-in Wi-Fi hotspot capability, a 2018 Ford
vehicle must come with the appropriate hardware, and a wireless service
plan is required. Data coverage and service is not available everywhere
and terms of your wireless plan, including applicable data rates, may
apply. Message and data rates may apply. Don't drive while distracted.
Use voice-operated systems when possible, and don't use handheld devices
while driving.
