[January 04, 2017] New Panasonic HD Home Monitoring Camera Tweet LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic announced today the availability of the new Full HD Home Monitoring Camera. The Panasonic KX-HNC800B is a stylish and powerful wireless Full HD Indoor Home Monitoring Camera that has everything you want for real-time monitoring from iOS and Android devices. Interior monitoring is a vital part of home security and peace of mind. But sometimes all you need is a smart, all-in-one monitoring camera to look in on a child or pet while you're at work or in another room. The slim, contemporary profile enhances any room décor, fits smartly on shelves, cabinets or table tops, or mounts easily on any interior wall. When monitoring is not required or necessary, the camera includes a manual sliding privacy shutter to cover the camera and microphone. Once covered, camera and microphone functions are fully disabled. This added convenience is unique to this device. To reactivate monitoring, simply slide the shutter open. Full HD Video Recording in Any Light

With a fast-focusing lens for sharper imaging, large image sensor for 1080p Full HD (1920x1080) recording in low light, the Panasonic KX-HNC800B captures smooth, movie-quality video at 30 frames per second. Pre-ecording Advantage

For comprehensive video recording, the KX-HNC800B includes a pre-recording function. With pre-recording, video imaging actually begins two seconds before the camera's motion sensor activates the recording process. An advantage that fully records someone walking quickly through an entire room or space, not after they're halfway through it. Easy Recording / Playback

When activated by motion and sound sensors, the camera alerts your smart device and, if wanted, records Full HD video to a microSD/SDHC/SDXC card for playback on a smartphone, tablet, laptop or PC.

Wide Angle, Large Room View

While other systems may require two or more cameras to cover long, rectangular rooms and other large spaces, a single Panasonic KX-HNC800B provides coverage in large rooms and spaces with a 142-degree diagonal wide-angle view. No Contracts, No Fees

Because you install and control your KX-HNC800B camera — or Panasonic home monitoring system — yourself, there's never an outside service contract to sign, no monthly fees to pay and no cloud or other fees for recording or storing video. The Panasonic KX-HNC800B is available at Amazon.com and Panasonic.com for $199.95. About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including products from VIERA Life+ Screens, Blu-ray players, LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Home Audio, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. In Interbrand's 2014 annual "Best Global Green Brands " report, Panasonic ranked number five overall and the top electronics brand in the report. To learn more about our products, visit panasonic.com. Follow Panasonic on Twitter @panasonicUSA; additional company information for journalists is also available at www.panasonic.com/pressroom. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-panasonic-hd-home-monitoring-camera-300384161.html SOURCE Panasonic

