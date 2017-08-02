|
New Sensor Integrates Inflammatory Bowel Disease Detection into Colonoscopy Procedure
Researchers have developed the first sensor capable of objectively
identifying inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and distinguishing between
its two subtypes. The device represents a substantial achievement toward
a more personalized approach to diagnosing and treating IBD, a chronic
inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract affecting more than 1 million
Americans.
Current diagnostic and treatment procedures for IBD are inexact and rely
largely on trial-and-error. In The Optical Society's journal Biomedical
Optics Express, researchers report on a pilot study of a
custom-developed endoscope that uses the chemical-fingerprinting
technique Raman spectroscopy to detect molecular markers of IBD in the
colon.
The sensor is designed as a minimally-invasive probe that can be easily
integrated into a routine colonoscopy exam. After further refining, the
researchers say doctors could use the device to help diagnose IBD and
evaluate a patient's response to treatment.
"With current methods, ultimately the diagnosis is dependent on how the
patient responds to therapy over time, and you often don't know the
diagnosis until it's been a few years," said Anita Mahadevan-Jansen of
Vanderbilt University, USA, senior author of the paper, who initiated
the project after a personal experience with IBD. "That's why we decided
to use a light-based method to probe the biochemistry of what's going on
in the colon. Our goal is to use Raman spectroscopy to look at the
actual inflammatory signals."
Seeking a gold standard for diagnosis
IBD occurs in two subtypes: ulcerative colitis (UC), which is typically
confined to the colon, and Crohn's disease, which can occur in any part
of the gastrointestinal tract. They can cause similar symptoms such as
severe diarrhea, pain, fatigue and weight loss, yet the two types
respond differently to available treatments, which include drugs,
dietary interventions and surgery.
Doctors currently use a combination of clinical, radiologic and
pathological methods to diagnose a patient's IBD subtype and guide
treatment decisions, but these methods detect symptoms, rather than the
underlying source of disease, and the process has lacked an objective
gold standard. As a result, up to 15 percent of patients are diagnosed
with indeterminate colitis, meaning the subtype is unknown, and an
additional 5 to 14 percent have their IBD reclassified based on how they
respond to treatment.
Previous research conducted in tissue samples from people with IBD
showed that UC and Crohn's disease have different molecular signatures.
The new probe detects these signatures in order to glean information
about not only disease subtype, but also the current degree of
inflammation and even early indicators of IBD that occur before
observable changes in the intestinal tissue.
"Most people go through baseline colonoscopy as part of routine care,
and you could imagine using this to get a basline Raman signal for each
person," said Mahadevan-Jansen. "If someone presents with IBD symptoms
later on, you can use our system again to determine if it's more likely
to be UC or Crohn's. Then once they are being treated, you have an
objective measure to track their response because you can use the device
to actually quantify mild, moderate or severe inflammation."
Creating a clinic-ready device
To develop the probe, the researchers first used tissue samples and
animal models to identify preliminary biomarkers and spectral signatures
consistent with IBD. They then custom-built a portable Raman
spectroscopy system with a 785 nm diode laser and fiber-optic probe that
delivers 80 mW to the surface of the colon.
"The customization was both the packaging - to make sure it can fit
easily in the endoscopy channel and bend through the turns of the colon
- and to probe the right depth in the tissues we are looking at to make
sure we can get a robust measurement," explained Mahadevan-Jansen.
Raman spectroscopy has been previously applied in the gastrointestinal
tract for cancer detection, but using it to measure markers of
inflammation poses some unique challenges because the signals are far
more subtle. This necessitated special engineering, for example, to
include filters that eliminate the Raman signature produced by the
components of the probe itself.
In their pilot test, the researchers used the device in 15 patients with
an existing diagnosis of Crohn's disease, eight patients with UC and
eight healthy volunteers. In general, the results suggest high
sensitivity (the ability to detect IBD) but poor specificity (the
ability to differentiate between subtypes), though results vary
depending on the degree of inflammation and where the measurement was
taken. When measuring the right colon in patients with active
inflammation, for example, the device detected Crohn's disease with a
sensitivity of 90 percent and a specificity of 75, compared to 86
percent and 39 percent, respectively, when results are averaged across
all disease states, inflammation levels and locations within the colon.
Looking ahead
The researchers are now focused on refining a set of algorithms that
help doctors interpret test results for a given patient. To improve the
test's specificity, the team is analyzing data from an expanded cohort
of patients to discern how factors such as gender, diet, demographics
and treatment regimen influence the Raman signature. Ultimately, they
envision a system that combines key information about the patient with
Raman spectra to deliver, in a matter of seconds, tailored results that
can inform a diagnosis or help track a patient's response to treatment.
"It's a unique way of thinking about personalized medicine that takes
into account all sorts of information - beyond just the genome -
including demographics and many other factors that make a person
unique," said Mahadevan-Jansen. "Our lab has really pushed to find ways
to apply optical technology to support this kind of personalized
medicine."
The researchers are also pursuing studies in animal models to further
understand the sources of various molecular signals, identify the types
of changes that can be expected as a result of treatment and determine
whether the device could be used to detect IBD or risk factors at even
earlier stages.
