[January 04, 2017] New space-saving Ricoh color production series delivers versatility and power at affordable price point Tweet MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced the RICOH Pro C5200s series, a digital color production printer series designed to help reduce print costs for in-house print centers, corporate reprographics departments, print-for-pay and commercial printers. Today's production print environments must adapt to many customer needs without breaking the bank. The RICOH Pro C5200s and RICOH Pro C5210s achieve this goal by maintaining high print speeds and quality across a wide range of media with a variety of finishing options, helping improve turnaround times and broaden capabilities. These devices boast an affordable price point and require less space, helping them fit easily into these varied environments. The RICOH Pro C5200s series delivers print power by producing full-color and black-and-white documents at up to 65 and 80 pages per minute (ppm) at 1,200 x 4,800 dpi VCSEL quality. They support media up to 360 gsm simplex and 300 gsm duplex at 13" x 19.2" standard, with optional oversized media support of 13" x 27.5". Print quality is boosted further through the use of an enhanced fusing belt, which provides more consistent transfers and toner adhesion on specialty stocks. "With the RICOH Pro C5200s series, we are helping expand customers' capabilities so they can serve as a one-stop shop for their clients, whether they're an in-plant or print-for-pay," said John Fulena, Vice President, Production Printing Business Group, Ricoh USA, Inc. "At Ricoh, we understand that communicators really have to go the extra mile to stand out to teir customers, which means they need to equip their shops with the right technology that can do just that. This series is designed to fit easily on our customers' production floors, within their information flows, and within their budgets." With a total paper capacity of up to 8,250 sheets and four paper trays available standard, users can maintain long stretches of uptime even when switching among several media types. This feature combines with the series' tight registration, saddle-stitching, embedded Paper Library, and folding capabilities to make RICOH Pro C5200s devices ideal for booklet production that doesn't slow down for covers or inserts. Optional Cover Interposers and Booklet Finisher options make it even easier. Ricoh's optional Smart Operation Panel facilitates the flow of information between the RICOH Pro C5200s series, third-party software and other Ricoh devices to further enhance efficiency throughout operations. This Workstyle Innovation Technology boasts robust user authentication, eco-friendly features and information management options in a cost-effective, small-footprint package. The Smart Operation Panel also aids workflow automation, including moving the most complex jobs to other devices. A variety of scan-to options, including Scan-to-URL, Scan-to-Directory, Scan-to-USB and Scan-to-SD, make sharing information fast and simple.

About Ricoh | Ricoh is a global technology company that has been transforming the way people work for more than 80 years. Under its corporate tagline – imagine. change. – Ricoh continues to empower companies and individuals with services and technologies that inspire innovation, enhance sustainability and boost business growth. These include document management systems, IT services, production print solutions, visual communications systems, digital cameras, and industrial systems. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ending March 2016, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,209 billion yen (approx. 19.6 billion USD).

