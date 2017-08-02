|
|[January 04, 2017]
|
New App Clarity Money Helps You Save Money, Lower Fees at the Click of a Button
Clarity
Money, a revolutionary personal finance app that acts as your
advocate, launches today in Apple's (News - Alert) App
Store. Created by venture capitalist and serial entrepreneur Adam
Dell (News - Alert), Clarity Money uses data science and artificial intelligence to
negotiate bills, cancel subscriptions and save you hundreds of dollars
at the click of a button.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170104005825/en/
The Clarity Money team includes financial and technology veterans from
Betterment, Google (News - Alert) and IBM, as well as advisory board members Niall
Ferguson, economic historian, and Dan Ariely, behavioral economist.
Their efforts combine the latest technology with unbiased financial
recommendations, empowering consumers to make better financial decisions.
Nearly 50% of Americans don't have enough savings for a $400 emergency
expense1. Further, out of the four credit cards held by the
average American, only 2.3 earn them rewards2. With the
longest work hours among industrialized countries3, Americans
don't have the time to stay on top of all their accounts and sorely need
a tool to help manage their finances.
"We feel a great responsibility launching Clarity (News - Alert) Money today in the App
Store," said Adam Dell, Founder and CEO of Clarity Money. "Consumers
have rightfully grown to distrust financial institutions and need a
champion for their money. We're committed to leveling the playing field
and creating a better financial future for users."
In its beta-testing, Clarity Money users saved an average of $300 per
year by identifying and eliminating wasteful spending. Clarity Money
lets yo manage your entire financial life in one app, going far beyond
existing options. Notable actions that users can take within the app
include:
-
Cancel subscriptions: Too many people unknowingly pay for
subscriptions they don't use - Netflix, magazines, Spotify (News - Alert), etc.
Clarity Money's technology automatically identifies recurring payments
and lets you cancel any account within the app.
-
Personalized credit cards: Clarity Money uses a
rules-based credit card engine to identify the right card for
consumers. The app reviews users' transactions and calculates
which credit card is well-suited for a customer's spending habits,
resulting in maximum savings.
-
Bill negotiation: Using data science, Clarity Money identifies
bills that are negotiable. At the push of a button, users can activate
negotiation and have their bills lowered for them.
-
Create a savings account: Consumers know they need to save, but
rarely save enough. Clarity Money takes the hassle out of creating a
savings account.
"Clarity Money's mission to give consumers a financial advocate as they
navigate their financial lives is an incredibly exciting use of data
science and artificial intelligence. Plus, it provides a seamless and
engaging user experience that is almost fun," said Jeremy Levine,
Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, a Clarity Money investor.
"I have high conviction that the transformation of financial services by
technology will have a bigger aggregate impact on the world than the
transformation of transportation," said Niall Ferguson, a Laurence A.
Tisch Professor of History at Harvard University and Clarity Money
Advisory Board Member. "Clarity Money painlessly educates everyone who
uses it about managing their own finances. What better thing to automate
than the teaching of financial literacy?"
Clarity Money
Clarity Money is a personal finance mobile app that acts as your
financial champion. Ushering in a new era of mobile personal finance
management apps, Clarity Money uses artificial intelligence and data
science to help consumers make smarter financial decisions and get the
most from their money. The revolutionary features allow users to cancel
and lower bills, get a better credit card and create a savings account,
all from within the app, and all at the push of a button.
Launched in 2016 by venture capitalist and serial entrepreneur Adam
Dell, Clarity Money is backed by leading investors, including Bessemer
Venture Partners, RRE Ventures, Soros Capital, and Maveron Ventures. To
learn more about Clarity Money, click here.
