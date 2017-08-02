[January 04, 2017] New App Clarity Money Helps You Save Money, Lower Fees at the Click of a Button Tweet Clarity Money, a revolutionary personal finance app that acts as your advocate, launches today in Apple's (News - Alert) App Store. Created by venture capitalist and serial entrepreneur Adam Dell (News - Alert) , Clarity Money uses data science and artificial intelligence to negotiate bills, cancel subscriptions and save you hundreds of dollars at the click of a button. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170104005825/en/ The Clarity Money team includes financial and technology veterans from Betterment, Google (News - Alert) and IBM, as well as advisory board members Niall Ferguson, economic historian, and Dan Ariely, behavioral economist. Their efforts combine the latest technology with unbiased financial recommendations, empowering consumers to make better financial decisions. Nearly 50% of Americans don't have enough savings for a $400 emergency expense1. Further, out of the four credit cards held by the average American, only 2.3 earn them rewards2. With the longest work hours among industrialized countries3, Americans don't have the time to stay on top of all their accounts and sorely need a tool to help manage their finances. "We feel a great responsibility launching Clarity (News - Alert) Money today in the App Store," said Adam Dell, Founder and CEO of Clarity Money. "Consumers have rightfully grown to distrust financial institutions and need a champion for their money. We're committed to leveling the playing field and creating a better financial future for users." In its beta-testing, Clarity Money users saved an average of $300 per year by identifying and eliminating wasteful spending. Clarity Money lets yo manage your entire financial life in one app, going far beyond existing options. Notable actions that users can take within the app include: Cancel subscriptions : Too many people unknowingly pay for subscriptions they don't use - Netflix, magazines, Spotify (News - Alert) , etc. Clarity Money's technology automatically identifies recurring payments and lets you cancel any account within the app.

: Too many people unknowingly pay for subscriptions they don't use - Netflix, magazines, Spotify (News - Alert) , etc. Clarity Money's technology automatically identifies recurring payments and lets you cancel any account within the app. Personalized credit cards : Clarity Money uses a rules-based credit card engine to identify the right card for consumers. The app reviews users' transactions and calculates which credit card is well-suited for a customer's spending habits, resulting in maximum savings.

: Clarity Money uses a rules-based credit card engine to identify the right card for consumers. The app reviews users' transactions and calculates which credit card is well-suited for a customer's spending habits, resulting in maximum savings. Bill negotiation: Using data science, Clarity Money identifies bills that are negotiable. At the push of a button, users can activate negotiation and have their bills lowered for them.

Using data science, Clarity Money identifies bills that are negotiable. At the push of a button, users can activate negotiation and have their bills lowered for them. Create a savings account: Consumers know they need to save, but rarely save enough. Clarity Money takes the hassle out of creating a savings account. "Clarity Money's mission to give consumers a financial advocate as they navigate their financial lives is an incredibly exciting use of data science and artificial intelligence. Plus, it provides a seamless and engaging user experience that is almost fun," said Jeremy Levine, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, a Clarity Money investor. "I have high conviction that the transformation of financial services by technology will have a bigger aggregate impact on the world than the transformation of transportation," said Niall Ferguson, a Laurence A. Tisch Professor of History at Harvard University and Clarity Money Advisory Board Member. "Clarity Money painlessly educates everyone who uses it about managing their own finances. What better thing to automate than the teaching of financial literacy?"

Clarity Money Clarity Money is a personal finance mobile app that acts as your financial champion. Ushering in a new era of mobile personal finance management apps, Clarity Money uses artificial intelligence and data science to help consumers make smarter financial decisions and get the most from their money. The revolutionary features allow users to cancel and lower bills, get a better credit card and create a savings account, all from within the app, and all at the push of a button. Launched in 2016 by venture capitalist and serial entrepreneur Adam Dell, Clarity Money is backed by leading investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, RRE Ventures, Soros Capital, and Maveron Ventures. To learn more about Clarity Money, click here. 1 https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2016/05/25/the-shocking-number-of-americans-who-cant-cover-a-400-expense/ 2 http://www.creditcards.com/credit-card-news/ownership-statistics-charts-1276.php 3 http://abcnews.go.com/US/story?id=93364 View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170104005825/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]