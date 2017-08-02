|
|[January 04, 2017]
|
New Collections from Bemis Associates Marry Performance and Aesthetics for Natural Fiber and Nylon Fabrics
Bemis
Associates, bonding innovation and design partner for the world's
great technical, performance, lifestyle and luxury brands, has extended
its suite of bonding solutions into the nylon and natural fiber
categories with new products - Nylock and The Terra Collection. Both
products will be showcased at Winter
Outdoor Retailer 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Also showcased will be Bemis' complete suite of Sewfree® Bonding
solutions - from displays of technical applications to integrated
garments from leading apparel partners including Cotton, Inc., Woolmark,
Under Armour, and Nike. Together, Bemis and its partners share a
commitment to innovation that results in more creative tomorrows and
better products in both performance and fashion.
Nylock
Engineered with technology and aesthetic in mind, Nylock adheres to
smooth surfaces and finishes as both an adhesive and functional
aesthetic film. This product is an industry game-changer, offering
designers an unprecedented bonding solution for tightly woven and
lightweight fabrics for both construction and aesthetic - currently the
most robust offing for nylon bonding in the world.
On display at Winter Outdoor Retailer will be a variety of applications
for visitors to experience firsthand. Soon to come in 2017 will be
innovative designs from Uniqlo that employ Nylock to achieve a new
method of construction for bonded baffles - reducing cold spots and
eliminating the loss of down fill.
The Terra Collection
Bemis' new Sewfree Bonding solutions can be applied to natural fibers
like cotton, fleece and wool, engineered for maximum performance while
minimizing garment weight and maintaining breathability - opening a
whole new arena of design possibilities to reinvent active and outerwear
pieces.
Products include:
-
Natural Fiber: Specifically formulated for natural textiles
like wool, cotton, and cellulose fiber, this solution allows for
garment construction and is ideal for incorporating the current trend
of non-synthetics and blends into design concepts.
-
Terratec: Allowin for the addition of functional detail to
heavier materials, Terratec bonds fleece and thicker fabrics that are
traditionally a challenge.
-
Exoflex: Stretching along with performancewear fabrics, Exoflex
allows designers to enhance the outside of their designs without
compromising functionality. Available in colors or patterns, this
product is engineered for natural fibers.
Showcasing breathability and lightweight comfort, a collection of
surf-inspired athleisure garments - engineered with Sewfree Bonding -
will be on display at Winter Outdoor Retailer in partnership with
Cotton, Inc. x Bemis and Struktur Studio.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience natural fiber
bonding techniques firsthand at The Bag Bar, hosted by Bemis x Cotton,
Inc. on Wednesday, January 11th from 4-6PM (Booth #36039).
While enjoying food and drink, guests can decorate a reusable cotton bag
and enter their design for a chance to win an Apple (News - Alert) Watch.
"Year round, the Bemis team is ideating and testing new products and
techniques to enable our design partners to flex their creativity in new
ways," said Steve Howard, Chief Executive Officer of Bemis Worldwide.
"The launch of Nylock and The Terra Collection have tamed two fabric
categories that previously posed a major challenge to the industry -
without having to compromise aesthetic for performance, or vice versa."
Continued Advancement in Applications
Together in partnership with Italian manufacturer Macpi, Bemis strives
to make the process of bonding more accessible, easier, and more
efficient for designers. At Winter Outdoor Retailer, designers will have
the opportunity to experience the capabilities of five new
state-of-the-art bonding machines firsthand. This offering connects back
to Bemis' goal to establish a fully integrated ecosystem of resources
for its partners from concept to commercialization - including machinery
and product handling recommendations.
For more information on Bemis, including tech specs and samples, please
visit www.bemisworldwide.com, or
contact us at letsbond@bemisworldwide.com
or (978) 425-6761.
About Bemis Associates
At Bemis, we partner with the world's great technical, performance,
luxury and lifestyle brands to design, create and construct cool stuff.
Collaborating closely with designers and developers, we devise solutions
to help make their products higher performance, lower profile and better
fitting. For over a hundred years we have spanned the globe to work with
clients seeking ways to go beyond the limits, to engineer imagination.
We make your ideas happen. For more information on the company and its
innovative line of seamless construction and Sewfree bonding products,
you can visit the company's website, Tumblr, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170104005049/en/
