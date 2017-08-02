[January 04, 2017] New Collections from Bemis Associates Marry Performance and Aesthetics for Natural Fiber and Nylon Fabrics Tweet Bemis Associates, bonding innovation and design partner for the world's great technical, performance, lifestyle and luxury brands, has extended its suite of bonding solutions into the nylon and natural fiber categories with new products - Nylock and The Terra Collection. Both products will be showcased at Winter Outdoor Retailer 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Also showcased will be Bemis' complete suite of Sewfree® Bonding solutions - from displays of technical applications to integrated garments from leading apparel partners including Cotton, Inc., Woolmark, Under Armour, and Nike. Together, Bemis and its partners share a commitment to innovation that results in more creative tomorrows and better products in both performance and fashion. Nylock Engineered with technology and aesthetic in mind, Nylock adheres to smooth surfaces and finishes as both an adhesive and functional aesthetic film. This product is an industry game-changer, offering designers an unprecedented bonding solution for tightly woven and lightweight fabrics for both construction and aesthetic - currently the most robust offing for nylon bonding in the world. On display at Winter Outdoor Retailer will be a variety of applications for visitors to experience firsthand. Soon to come in 2017 will be innovative designs from Uniqlo that employ Nylock to achieve a new method of construction for bonded baffles - reducing cold spots and eliminating the loss of down fill. The Terra Collection Bemis' new Sewfree Bonding solutions can be applied to natural fibers like cotton, fleece and wool, engineered for maximum performance while minimizing garment weight and maintaining breathability - opening a whole new arena of design possibilities to reinvent active and outerwear pieces. Products include: Natural Fiber : Specifically formulated for natural textiles like wool, cotton, and cellulose fiber, this solution allows for garment construction and is ideal for incorporating the current trend of non-synthetics and blends into design concepts.

: Specifically formulated for natural textiles like wool, cotton, and cellulose fiber, this solution allows for garment construction and is ideal for incorporating the current trend of non-synthetics and blends into design concepts. Terratec : Allowin for the addition of functional detail to heavier materials, Terratec bonds fleece and thicker fabrics that are traditionally a challenge.

: Allowin for the addition of functional detail to heavier materials, Terratec bonds fleece and thicker fabrics that are traditionally a challenge. Exoflex: Stretching along with performancewear fabrics, Exoflex allows designers to enhance the outside of their designs without compromising functionality. Available in colors or patterns, this product is engineered for natural fibers. Showcasing breathability and lightweight comfort, a collection of surf-inspired athleisure garments - engineered with Sewfree Bonding - will be on display at Winter Outdoor Retailer in partnership with Cotton, Inc. x Bemis and Struktur Studio. Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience natural fiber bonding techniques firsthand at The Bag Bar, hosted by Bemis x Cotton, Inc. on Wednesday, January 11th from 4-6PM (Booth #36039). While enjoying food and drink, guests can decorate a reusable cotton bag and enter their design for a chance to win an Apple (News - Alert) Watch.

"Year round, the Bemis team is ideating and testing new products and techniques to enable our design partners to flex their creativity in new ways," said Steve Howard, Chief Executive Officer of Bemis Worldwide. "The launch of Nylock and The Terra Collection have tamed two fabric categories that previously posed a major challenge to the industry - without having to compromise aesthetic for performance, or vice versa." Continued Advancement in Applications Together in partnership with Italian manufacturer Macpi, Bemis strives to make the process of bonding more accessible, easier, and more efficient for designers. At Winter Outdoor Retailer, designers will have the opportunity to experience the capabilities of five new state-of-the-art bonding machines firsthand. This offering connects back to Bemis' goal to establish a fully integrated ecosystem of resources for its partners from concept to commercialization - including machinery and product handling recommendations. For more information on Bemis, including tech specs and samples, please visit www.bemisworldwide.com, or contact us at letsbond@bemisworldwide.com or (978) 425-6761. About Bemis Associates At Bemis, we partner with the world's great technical, performance, luxury and lifestyle brands to design, create and construct cool stuff. Collaborating closely with designers and developers, we devise solutions to help make their products higher performance, lower profile and better fitting. For over a hundred years we have spanned the globe to work with clients seeking ways to go beyond the limits, to engineer imagination. We make your ideas happen. For more information on the company and its innovative line of seamless construction and Sewfree bonding products, you can visit the company's website, Tumblr, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170104005049/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]