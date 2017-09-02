[January 04, 2017]

New D-Link Modem Delivers IoT Connected by Verizon

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/-- INTERNATIONAL CES -- D-Link® today announced a new 4G LTE machine to machine modem, (Model name: DWM-311) which was certified for use on the Verizon Wireless network. The DWM-311 modem allows machines like kiosks, vending machines and ATM's to communicate logistical information back to corporate.

The new DWM-311 offers a range of benefits and services, from increased logistical efficiency to superior customer service. With the addition of the DWM-311, data collected by IoT devices can be shared wirelessly and analyzed more quickly.

"This new modem continues D-Link's Internet of Things (IoT) initiative, allowing more and more devices to be connected in order to learn about customer trends and produce smarter reactions," said Raman Bridwell, Associate Vice President SPBU, D-Link Sysems, Inc. "The DWM-311 enables companies with basic or rural machines to be more efficiently serviced, monitored and utilized."

Availability and Pricing

The 4G LTE M2M Modem (DWM-311) will be available in February 2017. For additional information, visit http://us.dlink.com.

About D-Link

D-Link is the global leader in connectivity for home, small business, mid- to large-sized enterprise environments, and service providers. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer, D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, storage, IP Surveillance, and cloud-based network management. For more information visit us.dlink.com, or connect with D-Link on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/dlink) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/dlink).

D-Link and the D-Link logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of D-Link Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other third-party marks mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright © 2017. D-Link. All Rights Reserved.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-d-link-modem-delivers-iot-connected-by-verizon-300385174.html

SOURCE D-Link