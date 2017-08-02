|
|[January 03, 2017]
|
New 'Optimized for Sling TV' Platform and Device Certification Program Promises Exceptional Streaming Experiences
Sling TV announced "Optimized for Sling TV," a new certification program
designed to ensure Sling TV viewers have an optimal experience across
platforms. Launching today, the program includes the AirTV Player and
Xiaomi's Mi Box, which may use the "Optimized for Sling TV" logo on
future packaging and will be recognized on the Sling TV website.
"We have set a high standard with our device partners to continually
improve Sling TV's performance," said Ben Weinberger (News - Alert), chief product
officer of Sling TV. "The 'Optimized for Sling TV' program is designed
to elevate that standard and highlight our dedication to our device
partners, including Xiaomi and AirTV, to develop new paths for improving
Sling TV."
"Sling TV continues to lead the live TV streaming industry, and the new
'Optimized for Sling TV' program assures customers that Mi Box currently
provides a fantastic Sling TV viewing experience," said Hugo Barra, Vice
President of International of Xiaomi. "A quality experience is a
priority for us, and as a launch partner for the program, we have been
working closely with Sling TV's engineers to develop a great experience
that highlights Sling TV's capabilities."
Mi Box is Xiaomi's 4K Ultra HD streaming media player powered by
Google's Android (News - Alert) TV -available on Mi.com, in Walmart stores and
Walmart.com for $69. Mi Box offers 4K support at 60 frames per second,
support for the latest HDR10 standard, Google (News - Alert) voice search and Google
Cast.
Certification Criteria
The "Optimized for Sling TV" program can accommodate a variety of
platform configurations. At launch, Sling TV will work with potential
partners to create a unique and innovative experience. Partners will be
evaluated on a variety of factors that impact the Sling TV experience,
including key criteria, such as:
-
Auto-launch: The device automatically launches into Sling TV
when turned on, making it easier tan ever to get to Sling TV's live
and on-demand content quickly.
-
Pre-loaded App: Manufacturer pre-loads Sling TV on the device
in a prominent location, so no additional download is required to
access Sling TV.
-
Sling TV Button: The device remote includes a Sling TV button,
allowing customers to access their content in a single step.
-
Easy Access: The Sling TV app is presented as the default live
TV app or has prominent placement and is easily accessible in the app
store.
-
TV Content Integration: Live programming from Sling TV is
included in the device's top content section for one-click access.
-
Integrated Over-The-Air Content: The device contains
over-the-air (OTA) tuners that support integration of OTA content
directly into the Sling TV guide.
-
Wi-Fi Optimization: The device enables Wi-Fi in the home,
providing a superior viewing experience for Sling TV.
-
Included in Device Setup: Sling TV is included in the
out-of-box set-up for the device.
-
Fast Performance: The device quickly launches Sling TV and
loads content right away.
-
Latest Sling TV Version: The device must support the most
updated build of Sling TV, giving customers access to the latest
features.
Sling TV expects additional partners to join the program in the coming
months. Interested partners may find more information about the
"Optimized for Sling TV" program by emailing optimized@sling.com;
all interested partners are encouraged to apply.
About Sling TV
Sling TV L.L.C. provides over-the-top television services, including
general market, Latino and International live and on-demand programming.
It is available on televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers,
smartphones and other streaming devices. Sling TV offers two primary
domestic streaming services that collectively include more than 100
channels and programming content from Disney/ESPN (News - Alert) (Sling Orange /
single-stream only), Fox (Sling Blue / multi-stream), NBC (Sling Blue
/multi-stream), NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, HBO®, STARZ, AMC,
A&E, Turner, Scripps, GSN, Hallmark, Viacom (News - Alert), EPIX, AXS and Univision.
Additionally, Sling TV offers a suite of standalone and add-on
Spanish-language programming packages tailored to English-dominant,
bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. Sling TV also provides
more than 280 channels in 20 languages across multiple devices to U.S.
households. Sling TV, the first of its kind to offer a live and
on-demand over-the-top TV offering, is a next-generation service that
meets the entertainment needs of today's contemporary viewers. Visit www.Sling.com.
Follow @Sling on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/Sling #TakeBackTV
