[January 03, 2017] New 'Optimized for Sling TV' Platform and Device Certification Program Promises Exceptional Streaming Experiences Tweet Sling TV announced "Optimized for Sling TV," a new certification program designed to ensure Sling TV viewers have an optimal experience across platforms. Launching today, the program includes the AirTV Player and Xiaomi's Mi Box, which may use the "Optimized for Sling TV" logo on future packaging and will be recognized on the Sling TV website. "We have set a high standard with our device partners to continually improve Sling TV's performance," said Ben Weinberger (News - Alert) , chief product officer of Sling TV. "The 'Optimized for Sling TV' program is designed to elevate that standard and highlight our dedication to our device partners, including Xiaomi and AirTV, to develop new paths for improving Sling TV." "Sling TV continues to lead the live TV streaming industry, and the new 'Optimized for Sling TV' program assures customers that Mi Box currently provides a fantastic Sling TV viewing experience," said Hugo Barra, Vice President of International of Xiaomi. "A quality experience is a priority for us, and as a launch partner for the program, we have been working closely with Sling TV's engineers to develop a great experience that highlights Sling TV's capabilities." Mi Box is Xiaomi's 4K Ultra HD streaming media player powered by Google's Android (News - Alert) TV -available on Mi.com, in Walmart stores and Walmart.com for $69. Mi Box offers 4K support at 60 frames per second, support for the latest HDR10 standard, Google (News - Alert) voice search and Google Cast. Certification Criteria The "Optimized for Sling TV" program can accommodate a variety of platform configurations. At launch, Sling TV will work with potential partners to create a unique and innovative experience. Partners will be evaluated on a variety of factors that impact the Sling TV experience, including key criteria, such as: Auto-launch: The device automatically launches into Sling TV when turned on, making it easier tan ever to get to Sling TV's live and on-demand content quickly.

Pre-loaded App: Manufacturer pre-loads Sling TV on the device in a prominent location, so no additional download is required to access Sling TV.

Sling TV Button: The device remote includes a Sling TV button, allowing customers to access their content in a single step.

Easy Access: The Sling TV app is presented as the default live TV app or has prominent placement and is easily accessible in the app store.

TV Content Integration: Live programming from Sling TV is included in the device's top content section for one-click access.

Integrated Over-The-Air Content: The device contains over-the-air (OTA) tuners that support integration of OTA content directly into the Sling TV guide.

Wi-Fi Optimization: The device enables Wi-Fi in the home, providing a superior viewing experience for Sling TV.

Included in Device Setup: Sling TV is included in the out-of-box set-up for the device.

Fast Performance: The device quickly launches Sling TV and loads content right away.

The device quickly launches Sling TV and loads content right away. Latest Sling TV Version: The device must support the most updated build of Sling TV, giving customers access to the latest features. Sling TV expects additional partners to join the program in the coming months. Interested partners may find more information about the "Optimized for Sling TV" program by emailing optimized@sling.com; all interested partners are encouraged to apply. About Sling TV

Sling TV L.L.C. provides over-the-top television services, including general market, Latino and International live and on-demand programming. It is available on televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers, smartphones and other streaming devices. Sling TV offers two primary domestic streaming services that collectively include more than 100 channels and programming content from Disney/ ESPN (News - Alert) (Sling Orange / single-stream only), Fox (Sling Blue / multi-stream), NBC (Sling Blue /multi-stream), NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, HBO®, STARZ, AMC, A&E, Turner, Scripps, GSN, Hallmark, Viacom (News - Alert) , EPIX, AXS and Univision. Additionally, Sling TV offers a suite of standalone and add-on Spanish-language programming packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. Sling TV also provides more than 280 channels in 20 languages across multiple devices to U.S. households. Sling TV, the first of its kind to offer a live and on-demand over-the-top TV offering, is a next-generation service that meets the entertainment needs of today's contemporary viewers. Visit www.Sling.com. Follow @Sling on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/Sling #TakeBackTV View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170103005700/en/

