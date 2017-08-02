[January 03, 2017] New Online News Portal, IndusReports.com, Launches With a Big Vision Tweet NEW DELHI, January 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A One-stop Destination for Current and Relevant news in India Reader and Publisher-friendly Platform, Eager to Represent and Promote Independent and Investigative Journalists Across the Nation Reaching out to a Massive Audience Global Emerging Markets (GEM), a Global Alternative Investments firm with deep interests in India in numerous sectors, enters the burgeoning digital media landscape with their first such project, IndusReports.com (IndusReports), a one-stop curated news platform that aims to deliver only what is relevant to the Indian readers. In what is being billed as the beginning of a phased-in, multi-year, multi-crore investment strategy to gain a foothold in Indian Media, GEM and its Indian partners are taking a ground-up approach to brand building. Current GEM India and IndusReports Partner, Hanut Singh, speaks about his vision for the platform, saying, "We want to first become a beacon for readers, and then be a haven for investigative journalsts. Our goal at the end of the day is to be able to offer our 'real estate' to independent and investigate journalists in India who want to share their stories and writings with our readers." With their tagline as 'Everything that is important in India, right now', IndusReports prides itself in its minimalist USP - it endeavours to be a no-fuss, no-agenda curated space with everything that is relevant in India for the busy working professional. IndusReports is betting on the demand from the Indian consumer for short, relevant bite-sized stories, presented informatively by experienced editors and writers. Speaking about the potential for IndusReports, Founder and GEM Entrepreneur-in-Residence, Sunil Rao, says, "As a distribution platform, we are excited to navigate the next 6-12 months and start building a known and trusted brand for India news consumption. If you simply scan the homepage itself, you will be a more informed Indian. From readers to publishers to journalists, our hope is that each will find merits in the value that IndusReports can provide to them."

About IndusReports IndusReports operates as an India-focused news distribution platform for the Indian and NRI audience. Updated daily at Noon and 5 pm, IndusReports connects with 100+ India-focused publications, newspapers, online news outlets and media organizations to bring the Indian reader an informed breakdown of everything that is relevant in India, right now. In leveraging its overall reach and social media audience, IndusReports aims to be the first independent distribution platform welcoming independent journalists to share their stories. Media Contact:

