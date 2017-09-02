[December 29, 2016] New Qorvo® Website, Interactive Tools Simplify RF Design Tweet GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 29, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, has launched a new website that provides customers unified access to the industry’s most comprehensive product portfolio. The new site also offers tools to support the design process and a simpler e-commerce portal for online ordering.

The new Qorvo.com combines all core RF products from Qorvo and its legacy companies, TriQuint and RFMD. Visitors can search the unified catalog by product type or application, then easily access additional details and data sheets, request a sample or quote, or buy products online. Engineers can opt to have new information sent directly to their mailbox. Central to the site is the Qorvo Design Hub, where engineers can access how-to information, interactive design tools, videos, e-books and educational blogs. The hub also offers a large library of smart block diagrams that show Qorvo products designed to work seamlessly together. Visitors can choose diagrams across diverse connectivity solutions including automotive, cellular repeaters and boosters, optical networks and defense. Vice President of Marketing Brandi Frye said, “Qorvo prides itself in helping customers solve the really tough RF challenges. Now we have more online tools and an exceptional website to better support them. We’ll continue to center Qorvo on our customers’ needs as their RF partner of choice.” The Qorvo Order Portal, a secure e-commerce tool, was also upgraded. Channel partners can more easily search for innovative products, place new orders, view order histories and duplicate previous orders in a single location. Qorvo is committed to speeding access and scaling support of its broad product portfolio. From amplifiers and filters, to switches, tuners and modules that integrate all key connectivity functions, Qorvo has RF covered. Visitors can see highlights of the new Qorvo website at: http://www.qorvo.com/design-hub/blog/explore-the-new-features-of-qorvo-com About Qorvo

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative RF solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage our unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world. Qorvo is a registered trademark of Qorvo, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.



Investor Relations Contact:

Doug DeLieto

VP, Investor Relations

W +1-336-678-7088



Media Contact: Brent Dietz

Director, Corporate Communications

E brent.dietz@qorvo.com

W +1 336-678-7935





