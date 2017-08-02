New Additions for CES 2017 Media Days Announced

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ today announced that seven news conferences have been added to the CES (News - Alert)® Media Days schedule. Previously a one-day showcase for exhibitor press conferences, Media Days will run two days for 2017, kicking off at 1 PM on Tuesday, January 3.

Companies big and small from both traditional and non-traditional tech industries use CES to introduce the latest innovations to the global market. An initial Media Day lineup was announced on November 3, since then the following events have been added:

Media Day 1

Tuesday, January 3

8:30-11 AM

Nevada Panel

1-1:45 PM

FCA US LLC

2-2:45 PM

Huawei Consumer Business Group

6 PM

Faraday Future

Media Day 2

Wednesday, January 4

10-10:45 AM

Continental Automotive Systems

5-5:45 PM

Carnival Corporation

10 PM

Formula E Street Demo

A full list of and details for all CES media events, including CTA Market Research Sessions: 2017 Tech Trends to Watch and Exploring the Global Consumer Tech Industry and CES Unveiled Las Vegas can be found on the Official Media Events section of CES.tech.

LOGISTICS TO NOTE

Complimentary shuttle bus service will run from select official CES hotels to Mandalay Bay on both Media Days.

Lunch is available to registered CES media beginning at 11:30 AM on Media Day 2 (January 4) in the Mandalay Bay Press Room (South Convention Center, Level 2, Breakers Ballroom).

All CES 2017 Media Room locations and hours are available online.

CES 2017 exhibit halls will open 10 AM Thursday, January 5, 2017. Visit CES.tech for more information on CES.

Please note updated CES security measures on CES.tech, including bag check points, bag restrictions and exceptions and badge pickup locations for CES 2017.

For Editors: The official name of the global technology event is "CES®." Please do not use "Consumer Electronics Show" or "International CES" to refer to the event.

About CES:

CES is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, is the trade association representing the $287 billion U.S. consumer technology industry. More than 2,200 companies - 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best known brands - enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. The Consumer Technology Association also owns and produces CES® - the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.

