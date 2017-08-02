|
|[December 28, 2016]
|
New Additions for CES 2017 Media Days Announced
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ today announced that seven
news conferences have been added to the CES (News - Alert)® Media Days schedule.
Previously a one-day showcase for exhibitor press conferences, Media
Days will run two days for 2017, kicking off at 1 PM on Tuesday, January
3.
Companies big and small from both traditional and non-traditional tech
industries use CES to introduce the latest innovations to the global
market. An initial
Media Day lineup was announced on November 3, since then the following
events have been added:
Media Day 1
Tuesday, January 3
8:30-11 AM
Nevada
Panel
1-1:45 PM
FCA
US LLC
2-2:45 PM
Huawei
Consumer Business Group
6 PM
Faraday
Future
Media Day 2
Wednesday, January 4
10-10:45 AM
Continental
Automotive Systems
5-5:45 PM
Carnival
Corporation
10 PM
Formula
E Street Demo
A full list of and details for all CES media events, including CTA
Market Research Sessions: 2017
Tech Trends to Watch and Exploring
the Global Consumer Tech Industry and CES
Unveiled Las Vegas can be found on the Official
Media Events section of CES.tech.
LOGISTICS TO NOTE
-
Complimentary shuttle
bus service will run from select official CES hotels to Mandalay
Bay on both Media Days.
-
Lunch
is available to registered CES media beginning at 11:30 AM on Media
Day 2 (January 4) in the Mandalay Bay Press Room (South Convention
Center, Level 2, Breakers Ballroom).
-
All CES 2017 Media Room locations and hours are available online.
-
CES 2017 exhibit halls will open 10 AM Thursday, January 5, 2017.
Visit CES.tech
for more information on CES.
-
Please note updated CES security measures on CES.tech,
including bag check points, bag
restrictions and exceptions and badge pickup locations for CES
2017.
For Editors: The official name of the global technology event
is "CES®." Please do not use "Consumer
Electronics Show" or "International CES" to refer to the event.
Please note updated CES security measures on CES.tech,
including bag check points, bag
restrictions and exceptions and badge pickup locations for
CES 2017.
About CES:
CES is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of
consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for
innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage
where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As
the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the
industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM,
it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check
out CES
video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech
and on social.
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, is the trade
association representing the $287 billion U.S. consumer technology
industry. More than 2,200 companies - 80 percent are small businesses
and startups; others are among the world's best known brands - enjoy the
benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research,
technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the
fostering of business and strategic relationships. The Consumer
Technology Association also owns and produces CES® - the
world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer
technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry
services.
