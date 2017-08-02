[December 28, 2016] New Oriental to Report Second Fiscal Quarter 2017 Financial Results on January 17, 2017 Tweet BEIJING, Dec. 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "New Oriental") (NYSE:EDU), the largest provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2016, before the U.S. market opens on January 17, 2017. New Oriental's management will host an earnings conference call at 8 AM on January 17, 2017, U.S. Eastern Time (9 PM on January 17, 2017, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows: US: +1-845-675-0437

Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771

UK: +44-20- 3621-4779 Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call. The passcode is "New Oriental Earnings Call." A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until January 25, 2017: International: +61-2-8199-0299

Passcode: 45208701 Additionaly, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.neworiental.org. About New Oriental New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental's ADSs, each of which represents one common share, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ''EDU.''

For more information about New Oriental, please visit http://www.neworiental.org/english. Contacts For investor and media inquiries, please contact: In China: Ms. Cara O'Brien

FTI Consulting

Tel: +852-3768-4537

Email: cara.obrien@fticonsulting.com Ms. Sisi Zhao

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

Tel: +86-10-6260-5568

Email: zhaosisi@xdf.cn To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-oriental-to-report-second-fiscal-quarter-2017-financial-results-on-january-17-2017-300383779.html SOURCE New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]