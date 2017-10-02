|
|[December 23, 2016]
|
New Relic Recognized as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for Fifth Consecutive Year
Digital intelligence leader New
Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) announced that the company has been
recognized and positioned by Gartner (News - Alert) as a leader for the fifth
consecutive year in the December 2016 "Magic Quadrant for Application
Performance Monitoring Suites" report by Cameron Haight and Federico De
Silva.
In the report, Gartner projects that "By 2020, 70% of APM (News - Alert) suite
technology buyers will reside outside of traditional IT operations
organizations, up from 40% in 2016." New Relic anticipated this trend
early on and has designed the New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform to
deliver full-stack visibility and analytics to help diverse teams
driving digital initiatives. The company's application and
infrastructure performance monitoring helps companies quickly resolve
issues and improve digital customer experiences.
"We are excited to be recognized for the fifth consecutive year as a
Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Application Performance
Monitoring Suites," said Lew Cirne, CEO and founder of New Relic. "We
started New Relic to advance the APM market in the cloud and today we
deliver a full digital intelligence platform to help enterprises drive
better customer experiences and business results. New Relic is dedicated
to providing a unified source for developers, operations and product
teams to have full-stack visibility, draw actionable, real-time insights
from their digital business, and scale as their business grows."
Notable recent milestones for New Relic include:
-
In April 2016, New Relic announced
a partnership with Major League Baseball, highlighting the role of
data and analytics in improving performance both in sports and in
business;
-
In July, the company announced
expanded support for monitoring multi-language application environments
with support for the Go programming language and also launched
new support for the next generation of web applications built with
current and future single-page application (SPA) frameworks and
libraries;
-
In July, Gartner ranked New Relic as the fourth largest APM vendor
based on 2015 revenue, moving up four spots from the prior year, and
had the highest growth rate among the top four vendors at 68 percent (Gartner
Market Share Analysis for Application Performance Monitoring,
Worldwide, 2015, July 2016);
-
In August, the company introduced
cloud pricing for New Relic APM to help customers expand and
standardize their monitoring coverage across their applications
running on cloud infrastructure. This pricing model has since helped
provide customers around the world a simple, flexible, and
transparent pricing option to monitor their applcations in a way that
matches their dynamic environment;
-
In November, New Relic announced
second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results, with revenues of
$63.4 million, up 48 percent year over year, and 14,538 total paid
business accounts;
-
In November, leading up to the company's annual conference,
FutureStack, New Relic introduced
the New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, including new
features such as infrastructure monitoring, unified dashboards,
baseline alerting, and mobile crash analysis;
-
In November, New Relic announced
general availability of New Relic Infrastructure, the company's
dynamic infrastructure monitoring solution that provides IT operations
teams unprecedented visibility into the performance of their cloud and
hybrid infrastructure and the related configuration changes being made
to it;
-
In November, the company announced
an integration with AWS Marketplace, allowing Amazon Web Services (News - Alert)
(AWS) customers to be able to purchase New Relic Infrastructure
directly through AWS Marketplace, making it even easier for operations
teams to adopt and monitor the cloud; New Relic also announced
support for AWS Lambda;
-
In November, New Relic previewed
its artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Project Seymour,
designed to deliver advanced AI and machine learning capabilities to
help companies uncover the most interesting, most relevant, and most
actionable insights about their digital business.
About the Magic Quadrant
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its
research publications, and does not advise technology users to select
only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.
Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's
research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.
Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to
this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness
for a particular purpose.
Resources
A copy of the 2016 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring
Suites report is available here.
Additional thoughts on the 2016 Magic Quadrant for Application
Performance Monitoring Suites and the APM market can be found on the New
Relic website.
About New Relic
New Relic is a leading digital intelligence company, delivering
full-stack visibility and analytics with more than 14,000 paid business
accounts. The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform provides
actionable insights to drive digital business results. Companies of all
sizes trust New Relic to monitor application and infrastructure
performance so they can quickly resolve issues, and improve digital
customer experiences. Learn more at newrelic.com.
Social Media Links: Facebook
| Twitter
| YouTube
| LinkedIn
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their
registered owners.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term
is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited
to, market trends and characteristics, New Relic's future growth
prospects, ability to succeed and features of the New Relic Digital
Intelligence Platform, including availability, effect on the market and
potential benefits to customers. The achievement or success of the
matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New
Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject
to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in
circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or
achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any
forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could
affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking
statements in this press release is included in the filings we make with
the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form
10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of
Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New
Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com
or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these
forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161223005036/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]