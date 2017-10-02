New Relic Recognized as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for Fifth Consecutive Year

Digital intelligence leader New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) announced that the company has been recognized and positioned by Gartner (News - Alert) as a leader for the fifth consecutive year in the December 2016 "Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites" report by Cameron Haight and Federico De Silva.

In the report, Gartner projects that "By 2020, 70% of APM (News - Alert) suite technology buyers will reside outside of traditional IT operations organizations, up from 40% in 2016." New Relic anticipated this trend early on and has designed the New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform to deliver full-stack visibility and analytics to help diverse teams driving digital initiatives. The company's application and infrastructure performance monitoring helps companies quickly resolve issues and improve digital customer experiences.

"We are excited to be recognized for the fifth consecutive year as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites," said Lew Cirne, CEO and founder of New Relic. "We started New Relic to advance the APM market in the cloud and today we deliver a full digital intelligence platform to help enterprises drive better customer experiences and business results. New Relic is dedicated to providing a unified source for developers, operations and product teams to have full-stack visibility, draw actionable, real-time insights from their digital business, and scale as their business grows."

Notable recent milestones for New Relic include:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About New Relic

New Relic is a leading digital intelligence company, delivering full-stack visibility and analytics with more than 14,000 paid business accounts. The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform provides actionable insights to drive digital business results. Companies of all sizes trust New Relic to monitor application and infrastructure performance so they can quickly resolve issues, and improve digital customer experiences. Learn more at newrelic.com.

New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to, market trends and characteristics, New Relic's future growth prospects, ability to succeed and features of the New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, including availability, effect on the market and potential benefits to customers. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings we make with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

