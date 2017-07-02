|
|[December 23, 2016]
|
New Research Suggests Role for Aravive Biologics' Anti-AXL Candidate for Increasing Tumor Sensitivity to Radiation and Check-point Inhibitors
New preclinical research published online today in Nature Communications
suggests a potential role for Aravive-S6, a novel therapeutic candidate
under development by Aravive Biologics, Inc., to increase tumor
sensitivity to radiation therapy and check-point immuno-oncology agents.
Aravive-S6 is designed to selectively inhibit the AXL-signaling pathway
which acts as a "survival switch" that scientists believe promotes tumor
growth and metastasis, and resistance to common chemotherapeutic agents.
The new research adds to evidence that AXL over-expression also results
in tumor unresponsiveness to radiation and check-point inhibitors, and
further shows that inhibiting AXL signaling elicits an anti-tumor immune
response and sensitizes tumors to radiation and other anticancer
therapies including PD1 inhibitors and other immuno-oncology drugs.
The publication, entitled "Reprogramming the Immunologic
Microenvironment through Radiation and Targeting AXL," was authored by
Amato J. Giaccia, Ph.D., scientific founder and acting chief scientific
officer of Aravive Biologics, and his research collaborators at Stanford
University.
Dr. Giaccia commented, "Checkpoint inhibitors have demonstrated dramatic
anti-tumor responses as single agents in about 10-30 percent of
patients, and there is increasing clinical evidence that these agents
may achieve further anti-cancer synergies in combination with radiation
therapy. Unfortunately, some tumors remain resistant to these
approaches, and the aim of our research was to better understand the
mechanisms underlying such resistance."
The researchers analyzed genetic, tumor micro-environmental, and
immunologic factors in tumors derived from a transgenic model of breast
cancer. They identified two tumors with similar growth characteristics
but different responses to radiation therapy. Profiling the tumors
revealed that the AXL receptor was over-expressed in the unresponsive
tumors, and that knocking out AXL resulted in slower tumor growth,
increased tumor sensitivity to radiation, and an anti-tumor CD8+ T-cell
response that was improved with combination checkpoint immunotherapy.
"This research further increases our understanding of AXL as a key
anticancer target, whose selective inhibition can overcome tumor
resistance and increase the efficacy of a variety of anticancer agents,
including radiation therapy and immuno-oncology approaches," said Dr.
Giaccia. "Inhibiting AXL enhances MHC Class 1 expression, and recruits
T-cells into the tumor by reversing the mesnchymal phenotype of the
tumor to an epithelial phenotype. While the radiation and
PD1/CTLA-resistant tumors were sensitive to AXL inhibition alone, the
combination of anti-AXL and checkpoint inhibitors seems to work better
in eliciting an anti-tumor response."
"Recently published preclinical research has shown Aravive-S6, our novel
anti-AXL inhibitor, to exhibit potent preclinical activity against AML
and advanced ovarian, pancreatic and breast tumors, both as a single
agent and in synergy with cytotoxic drugs," said Ray Tabibiazar, M.D.,
President and Chief Executive Officer of Aravive Biologics. "This new
research suggests that Aravive-S6 may also be a useful agent in
combination with checkpoint inhibitors such as PD1, PDL1 or CTLA4
inhibitors. We look forward to continuing our development of Aravive-S6,
with a goal of filing an IND by the end of 2017."
About Aravive-S6
Aravive-S6 is a novel therapeutic candidate that in preclinical research
has shown strong, highly selective preclinical activity against multiple
advanced forms of cancer as both a single agent and in synergy with
other anticancer drugs. A novel fusion protein, Aravive-S6 acts as a
decoy that binds Gas-6 with high affinity to prevent its triggering of
the AXL signaling pathway, a key "survival switch" that scientists
believe promotes tumor growth and metastasis, and resistance to other
anticancer agents. AXL-inhibition has been attributed with causing DNA
replication stress and perturbing DNA replication and repair, as well as
triggering immunological activity that leads to enhanced tumor cell
death. This mechanism suggests that the combination of Aravive-S6 with
other anticancer agents, including radiation therapy, immuno-oncology
agents, and drugs that affect DNA replication and repair, including PARP
inhibitors, may offer an exciting new avenue for improving cancer
therapy.
About Aravive Biologics, Inc.
Aravive Biologics is a privately held, late preclinical stage
biopharmaceutical company developing novel, highly selective cancer
therapies that treat serious malignancies while sparing normal healthy
cells. The company's lead program is focused on the GAS6/AXL pathway,
where activation appears to play a critical role in multiple types of
cancer malignancies by promoting tumor metastasis and cell survival.
Aravive Biologics has generated strong preclinical data for its lead
drug candidate, Aravive-S6, in both acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and
solid tumors including ovarian, pancreatic, and breast cancers. The
company is based in Houston, Texas, and receives support from the Cancer
Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information,
please visit our website at http://www.aravive.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements contained in this press release include, without limitation,
statements regarding the timing of the IND filing, the expected role of
the Aravive-S6 Fc-fusion protein in blocking the activation of the
GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, the timing of commencement of clinical
studies, and intended use of Aravive Biologics' complementary diagnostic
tool to identify patients with cancers exhibiting elevated GAS6 levels.
Words such as "may," "believe," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate,"
"estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or
expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are
intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number
of unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and factors that are beyond
Aravive Biologics' control including the ability of Aravive-S6 to serve
as a decoy that prevents the binding of GAS6 to the AXL receptor on
tumor cells and the ability of Aravive Biologics' companion diagnostic
tool to identify patients with cancers exhibiting elevated GAS6 levels.
All forward-looking statements are based on Aravive Biologics'
expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release.
Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking
statements. Except as required by law, Aravive Biologics expressly
disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statement
contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events
or otherwise.
