[December 22, 2016] New Blackberry Smartphones To Join The TCL Communication (TCT) Device Portfolio Tweet IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2016 /CNW/ -- At CES 2017, TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCT) will unveil an evolutionary first in the mobile industry, which will include the addition of the new BlackBerry brand of smartphones, complimenting the company's current portfolio. TCT will share a business update as it transitions from the number four handset manufacturer in North America to a tier one portfolio brand. This view will include a first look at how the BlackBerry brand legacy will live on in a new generation of smartphones. Leading the company's growth in recent years, and at the forefront of this portfolio evolution, Steve Cistulli, President and General Manager for TCL Communication (TCT), North America commented: "We've reached a point in our industry when we must boldy go where no other handset manufacturer has gone before; evolving how we serve our customers and consumers. Business and market growth must go beyond just delivering value-focused handsets, and must now include a much more complete portfolio of devices and brands." Cistulli goes on to add: "We'll unveil more news at CES around our plans, showcasing the legacy of theBlackBerry smartphone brand, while also giving a glimpse into what new BlackBerry smartphones will offer as part of our bold new brand portfolio within TCT. These are just the building blocks of our new growth strategy, with additional announcements to come in 2017." For more information about TCL Communication (TCT), please visit www.TCTUSA.com. If you're interested in a press briefing about this news at CES 2017, please contact us at PR@TCTUSA.com. About TCL Communication

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCT) with its North America headquarters based in Irvine, California, is a wholly owned company of TCL Corporation, a global consumer electronics brand with products currently sold in over 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. With a mobile handset product portfolio that includes devices from Alcatel and BlackBerry, TCT is currently the fourth largest handset manufacturer in North America. The company also operates nine R&D centers worldwide and employs over 13,500 people globally. For more information, please visit www.TCTUSA.com.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Alcatel-Lucent used under license by TCL Communication. BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-blackberry-smartphones-to-join-the-tcl-communication-tct-device-portfolio-300382957.html SOURCE TCL Communication

