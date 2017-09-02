[December 21, 2016] New Chase Site Gives Consumers Their Financial Snapshot -- and Ways to Improve that Picture Tweet Chase Card Services, a division of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), today launched a new website that helps consumers across the United States see, understand and make decisions based on their credit score. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161221005770/en/ (Photo: Business Wire) Chase's new service, Credit JourneySM, will help all consumers make confident financial decisions. "Knowing your credit score is the first step on your financial journey," said Pam Codispoti, President of Chase Branded Cards. "Our new site helps you understand your credit score and gives you tips on how to improve it - so you can achieve your financial goals." Chase Credit Journey features: VantageSore 3.0 powered by TransUnion, which is based on information from a person's credit report and refreshed weekly

Analysis of a person's credit score as well as a comparison to other Americans' scores

Score Simulator, which shows how certain actions can affect their credit score

A summary of total credit balance, credit utilization rate and late payments across credit accounts

A history of their credit score in an easy-to-read graph, starting with their credit score on the day they sign up and continuing for twelve month intervals

Tailored insights into factors behind the credit score, to help consumers manage their credit health This service is available to all consumers for free whether they are a Chase customer or not. For more information or to enroll in Chase Credit Journey, visit creditcards.chase.com/creditjourney.

About Chase Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.5 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America's households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,300 branches, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to Chase.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161221005770/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]